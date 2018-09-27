General Strike In Nigeria Not Affecting Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.14 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 2 hours 81.38 +0.59 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 76.52 +0.65 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
Urals 19 hours 78.23 +0.05 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.32 -0.08 -0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 81.12 +2.55 +3.25%
Murban 19 hours 84.00 +2.02 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 77.09 +2.26 +3.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 82.10 +2.55 +3.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.30 +1.89 +2.35%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Girassol 19 hours 82.45 +2.00 +2.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 55 mins 38.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.07 -0.71 -2.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.57 -0.71 -1.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.72 -0.71 -0.98%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.07 +1.04 +2.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.57 -0.71 -1.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.07 -1.46 -2.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.57 -0.71 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 19 hours 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 66.07 +0.55 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.57 +0.55 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 3 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 4 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 16 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 2 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 20 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 7 hours Knowledge is Power
  • 24 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 171 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

Qatar To Boost LNG Capacity To Seize Market Opportunities

Qatar To Boost LNG Capacity To Seize Market Opportunities

The worlds largest LNG exporter,…

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

Many U.S. allies have already…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

General Strike In Nigeria Not Affecting Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT NNPC Nigeria

A nationwide workers’ strike that Nigeria’s main unions started on Thursday has not had an impact on the oil industry in the country, a spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) told Reuters, while leaders of the two main oil workers’ unions said there haven’t been any companies affected.  

The main unions in Nigeria are staging a nationwide strike to demand an increased minimum wage after talks with the government broke down on Wednesday.

Cogent Ojobor, a leader in the Niger Delta region at the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), told Reuters: “No oil company is affected for now.”

“We are not shutting down production,” Lumumba Okugbawa, the general secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said.

On Wednesday, NNPC Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru appealed to “motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic buying of products over the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned industrial action.”  

The nationwide strike in all sectors of Nigeria’s economy comes a few weeks after ExxonMobil warned at the beginning of this month that a six-week-long blockade of ExxonMobil’s offices and oil facilities in Nigeria by former workers protesting their dismissals threatens the normal production and exports of Nigeria’s flagship Qua Iboe crude grade.

After some hiccups and pipeline outages during the spring and early summer, Nigeria’s crude oil production jumped by 74,000 bpd from its July level to average 1.725 million bpd in August, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

In May, Nigeria’s production and exports were disrupted by outages of oil flows on pipelines feeding oil export terminals, and delays in cargo loadings. In June, there were disruptions to Bonny Light, Forcados, and Qua Iboe flows—all of which are key Nigerian crude grades.

But production has recently stabilized and Nigeria’s oil exports for October are expected to hit a four-month high at 1.73 million bpd, as grades are coming back online following pipeline outages in the summer, according to loading schedules that Reuters has seen.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Approves BP’s Plan To Develop New North Sea Field

Next Post

Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

 Alt text

Can Millennials Save Tesla?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com