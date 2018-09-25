OPEC's No.4 Vows To Boost Spare Oil Capacity

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.93 -0.35 -0.48%
Brent Crude 2 hours 81.26 +0.73 +0.91%
Natural Gas 12 mins 3.047 -0.011 -0.36%
Mars US 2 hours 76.08 +1.00 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Urals 2 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.35 +1.82 +2.62%
Natural Gas 12 mins 3.047 -0.011 -0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 80.10 +1.91 +2.44%
Murban 19 hours 83.10 +2.26 +2.80%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 77.38 +2.22 +2.95%
Basra Light 19 hours 81.50 +1.53 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.10 +1.90 +2.37%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.65 +2.35 +2.89%
Girassol 19 hours 83.09 +2.32 +2.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 39.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.08 +1.30 +4.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.08 +1.30 +2.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.23 +1.30 +1.83%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.08 -1.70 -3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.08 -3.70 -7.74%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.08 +1.30 +2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.08 -1.45 -2.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.08 -4.70 -9.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.48 +2.43 +3.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.28 +0.12 +0.15%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.59 +1.30 +1.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 14 minutes China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 6 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 2 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 7 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 6 hours Lucid Motors Partners With Electrify America For ‘Ultra-Fast’ Charging
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 5 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 5 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 49 mins The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 1 day Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 13 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 13 hours Will Robots Bring The Demise Of European Artistry?
  • 1 day 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 day Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Is The Shale Slowdown Overblown?

U.S. shale has suffered from…

Alt Text

China Completes First Physical Delivery For Crude Futures

With the first physical delivery…

Alt Text

OPEC: IMO Rules Will Boost Oil Demand By 400,000 Bpd

OPEC estimates that tighter emission…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC's No.4 Vows To Boost Spare Oil Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT UAE offshore

OPEC and allies snubbed calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to lower oil prices, saying on Sunday that they are satisfied with the “overall healthy balance between supply and demand.”

The key ministers of the OPEC+ deal participants, however, assured reporters and the market that their respective oil-producing countries have spare oil production capacity to meet demand by customers, if need be.

The key message from the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was that if demand calls for higher production, they would be ready to respond. But right now, the oil market is fairly balanced, and OPEC and friends won’t rush to supply more oil than its customers want and need, as they are careful not to tip the market into oversupply that would chip away at their oil revenues once again.

Although OPEC+ didn’t decide to immediately boost oil production in this balanced market, as they view it, questions remain as to how much spare capacity that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia can bring online in case the market significantly tightens in November when U.S. sanctions on Iran snap back and Venezuela’s production drops to new lows.

The UAE is planning to boost its total oil production capacity to 3.5 million bpd by the end of this year, the emirates’ Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei told S&P Global Platts in an interview after the OPEC/non-OPEC panel met on Sunday to discuss the state of the market.

The UAE—OPEC’s fourth-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran—currently produces just below 3 million bpd. At 2.972 million bpd in August, its oil production increased by 12,000 bpd from July, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

The UAE is also investing in additional crude oil storage, Al-Mazrouei told Platts, but noted that the country would not overproduce. Instead, it would lift its production only if there is demand for such increase.

The UAE and other countries are not worried about market instability if they have spare capacity, the minister said, adding that his country would invest some US$109 billion in upstream projects over the next four to five years.

Despite the spare capacity of some OPEC members, “We are not going to come back and significantly oversupply the market and create that imbalance again,” Al-Mazrouei told CNBC on the sidelines of the OPEC/non-OPEC panel meeting on Sunday.

According to the plans, by the end of the year, the UAE will have a spare production capacity of 500,000 bpd, which, estimates by Platts show, would be the second-highest after that of Saudi Arabia. Related: JP Morgan: Expect Brent Oil To Reach $90 On Iran Sanctions

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC group in the production cut deal, can bring “a couple of hundred thousand barrels” in the short term, by December this year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Bloomberg in an interview this weekend.

Nevertheless, the participants in the deal will look first into demand before making any additional decisions on supply, said Novak, who also noted that the market may be “in a small deficit, but overall stable.”

Saudi Arabia—which holds the world’s largest spare oil production capacity—said that it would boost oil production over the next three months because it expects demand to be stronger.

The Saudis claim that their spare production capacity is between 1.5 million bpd and 2 million bpd. The problem with this estimate is that it has never been tested.

Saudi Arabia’s all-time high oil production is 10.72 million bpd, achieved in November 2016 just before the OPEC+ deal entered into force. In August 2018, the Saudis pumped 10.4 million bpd, as per OPEC secondary sources data.

The EIA defines spare capacity as the volume of oil production that can be brought online within 30 days and sustained for at least 90 days. Related: What Will Trigger The Next Oil Price Crash?

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates, OPEC countries have a combined 2.7 million bpd of spare production capacity, of which 60 percent is in Saudi Arabia.

“But the point about spare capacity is that, having been idle, it is not clear exactly how much, beyond what is widely thought to be ‘easy’ to bring online, will be available to coincide with further falls in Venezuelan exports and a maximisation of Iranian sanctions,” the IEA said in its latest monthly Oil Market Report.

The market is tightening, and it’s expected to further tighten by the end of the year thanks to Iran and Venezuela, but OPEC and Russia are not rushing to tap into spare capacity, because leaving it tight could raise the risk of a spike in oil prices in case of another outage somewhere.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Schlumberger To Buy Russia's Leading Drilling Company
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

Iran: We Won’t Let OPEC Boost Production

 Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com