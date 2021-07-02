Refinery Explosion In Romania Leaves 1 Dead, Five Injured

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins SellBuy 75.19 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 76.02 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins SellBuy 3.702 +0.041 +1.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 30 mins SellBuy 2.179 +0.023 +1.06%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.301 +0.033 +1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 73.18 +1.71 +2.39%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.301 +0.033 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.24 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.33 +1.76 +3.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.23 +1.76 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.63 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.73 +1.76 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 68.23 +1.76 +2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 68.23 +1.76 +2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.58 +1.76 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.33 +1.76 +2.43%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 68.48 +1.76 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.24 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.18 +1.76 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.32 +1.76 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 26 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis

Breaking News:

Swiss Court Slaps $1.5M Bribery Fine On Gaddafi-Era Oil Minister’s Son

Iraq Uses Controversial Oil Deal To ‘Secure Funding’ From Washington

Iraq Uses Controversial Oil Deal To ‘Secure Funding’ From Washington

Iraq’s hesitation to go ahead…

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Refinery Explosion In Romania Leaves 1 Dead, Five Injured

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

An explosion rocked early on Friday Romania’s largest oil refinery just outside the Black Sea city of Constanta, killing one person and injuring five others, Romanian officials and authorities say.

The blast occurred early today at the Petromidia refinery, within the hydrorefinement facility (HPM) at the plant, the owner of the refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare, said in a stock exchange filing.

The technological processes at the refinery were safely stopped as per internal crisis management procedures, and emergency crews were working to extinguish the fire, the refinery owner added.

Emergency crew airlifted five people to take them to hospitals for treatment, the Associated Press reports.

It was not immediately clear what was the cause of the explosion.

“The direction of the smoke is in the opposite direction to the beach and the city — which is why the citizens are safe,” Romania’s Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the AP.

The ministry, however, advised people to close their windows as a preventive measure as plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the refinery.

The fire has been now extinguished, local media report. Two of the five injured people had severe burns, the other three sustained minor injuries, according to local authorities.

All other employees have been evacuated, they added.

According to representatives of the refinery, it was unlikely that a human error was the cause of the incident, Romanian outlet Business Review reported. All safety inspections at the refinery were up to date, with the most recent carried out in the spring of last year. 

Authorities are now monitoring the potential environmental fallout from the explosion.

“The smoke is going offshore, and some ... is going to the beach but it’s not populated there,” the head of Romania’s Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, told the AP.

The refinery, Romania’s largest, is close to the Black Sea port and large city of Constanta and to the most popular sea resort in Romania, Mamaia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuelan Crude Exports Soar 66% Year-On-Year

Next Post

Lebanon Calls In Military Amid Violence Gas Price Protests

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com