Rare Iranian Oil Cargo Reaches U.S. Shores

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins SellBuy 66.91 +0.59 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.28 +0.56 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 3.041 +0.055 +1.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.052 +0.014 +0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.143 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.143 +0.006 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 67.64 +1.36 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 68.36 +1.03 +1.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Fun facts about oil?

Breaking News:

Rare Iranian Oil Cargo Reaches U.S. Shores

Biden Slams U.S. Miners With Critical Metals Decision

Biden Slams U.S. Miners With Critical Metals Decision

The Biden Administration plans to…

Is This The First Truly Global Gas Price Benchmark?

Is This The First Truly Global Gas Price Benchmark?

The Dutch TTF benchmark has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Rare Iranian Oil Cargo Reaches U.S. Shores

By Charles Kennedy - May 31, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The first Iranian oil shipment in years reached the U.S. shores in March, Reuters has reported, citing data from the Energy Information Administration.

The data showed that more than 1 million barrels of Iranian crude reached the United States two months ago, which, Reuters notes, took place a month after United States authorities seized a tanker carrying Iranian crude.

The agency also notes in its report that the previous time the EIA reported Iranian crude in the country’s import mix was last October, again after the U.S. seized an Iranian oil cargo.

The shipment that the U.S. detained earlier this year was carried by a Liberian-flagged tanker and was believed to be some 2 million barrels. The grounds for the detainment, as laid out in a forfeiture complaint at a U.S. District Court, were that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has created a scheme to covertly ship Iranian oil to a customer outside Iran.

Later, an Emirati oil and gas company owned by the ruler of the emirate of Fujairah surprised U.S. authorities by claiming ownership of the cargo.

Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp. told the District of Columbia that the 2 million barrels of crude oil originally came from Iraq. However, it did not disclose the supplier. The Emirati company, which is owned by the Fujairah emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, then sold the crude to an undisclosed buyer from China.

Iran meanwhile denied ownership of the cargo, with a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry saying, “This shipment does not belong to the Iranian government. It belongs to the private sector.” 

The latest in the Iranian cargo saga was reported by the Associated Press, which said earlier today that the U.S. had sold the cargo it had seized in February. The report cited court documents and official statistics.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cheap Energy Boosts Crypto Mining In Argentina

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com