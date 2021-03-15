UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.32 -0.07 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 68.88 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.494 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 65.84 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.105 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.27 -0.21 -0.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.494 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 68.05 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 68.86 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 65.51 -0.72 -1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 68.82 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 67.24 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 67.93 -1.08 -1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 68.14 +0.75 +1.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 54.52 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 54.41 -0.51 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 64.61 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 66.01 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 62.96 -0.91 -1.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 61.56 -0.41 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 62.36 -0.86 -1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 67.71 -0.91 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 61.86 -0.56 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.84 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.97 +1.46 +2.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.34 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.00 -0.41 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 59 mins Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 3 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 7 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 5 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

GM Is Betting Big On Electric Vehicles

GM Is Betting Big On Electric Vehicles

Legacy automaker General Motors is…

Iran Pushes Development Of Major Oil Region Under 25-Year China Deal

Iran Pushes Development Of Major Oil Region Under 25-Year China Deal

Tehran is pushing to increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

By Irina Slav - Mar 15, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

An Emirati oil and gas company owned by the ruler of Fujairah has surprised U.S. authorities by claiming an oil cargo the U.S. seized earlier this year, alleging that it carried Iranian crude in violation of sanctions.

Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., Bloomberg reports, told a federal court in the District of Columbia that the 2 million barrels of crude oil originally came from Iraq. However, it did not disclose the supplier. The Emirati company, which is owned by the Fujairah emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, then sold the crude to an undisclosed buyer from China.

The United States early last month said it was going to detain the supertanker Achilleas, which was reportedly en route to the U.S. coast, according to reports at the time.

Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that the owner of the supertanker, Greek company Capital Ship Management Corp, had notified the U.S. that it might have unknowingly loaded Iranian oil on board, believing the crude had come from Iraq.  

According to Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., however, the cargo was Iraqi, and it still owns a financial interest in it.

Iran has also denied ownership of the cargo on the Achilleas. In mid-February, Tehran said the U.S. seizure of the vessel was an act of piracy but noted the cargo was not Iranian state property, according to a Reuters report.

“This shipment does not belong to the Iranian government. It belongs to the private sector,” a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said at the time.

Earlier this year, Iran said that the United States owes it some $70 billion in missed oil revenues because of the unilateral sanctions, and repayment of these lost revenues would be a prerequisite for negotiations with the Biden administration about the U.S.’ return to the Iran nuclear deal.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

NTSB: Tesla Uses Customers As Guinea Pigs For Autopilot Tech

Next Post

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Surged By 67% In 2020

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com