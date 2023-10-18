Qatar And Shell Sign 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To The Netherlands

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.65 +2.99 +3.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.76 +2.86 +3.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.68 +2.31 +2.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.079 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.344 +0.059 +2.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 85.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.344 +0.059 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.16 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.36 -0.60 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 687 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.31 -0.91 -0.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.47 -1.06 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.23 +1.61 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 140 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.99 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 87.59 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 85.84 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.39 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.74 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 86.74 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.89 +0.18 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.75 -1.27 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.89 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.25 +4.29 +4.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 -1.03 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 -1.00 -1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 15 mins Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 17 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Qatar And Shell Sign 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To The Netherlands

Oil Prices Rally As The U.S. Enforces Sanctions On Russian Exports

Oil Prices Rally As The U.S. Enforces Sanctions On Russian Exports

Oil prices jumped by nearly…

Unusual Positive Link Emerges Between Dollar And Oil

Unusual Positive Link Emerges Between Dollar And Oil

The traditionally inverse relationship between…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar And Shell Sign 27-Year Deal To Supply LNG To The Netherlands

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2023, 4:45 AM CDT

QatarEnergy and Shell have signed two long-term LNG deals to supply LNG from Qatar to the Netherlands for 27 years starting in 2026 when Qatar’s first export expansion projects are expected to come online.

Under the sale and purchase agreements, Qatar and Shell will deliver up to 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to the Gate LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam, the Qatari state-owned firm said on Wednesday.

Shell is a minority partner in some of Qatar’s huge expansion projects. The UK-based supermajor holds a 6.25% share in the North Field East (NFE) and a 9.375% share in the North Field South (NFS) expansion projects.

“These agreements reaffirm Qatar’s commitment to help meeting Europe’s energy demands and bolstering its energy security with a source known for its superior economic and environmental qualities,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, who is also president and CEO of QatarEnergy.

The deal with Shell, the world’s top LNG trader, comes a week after QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed long-term LNG agreements under which Qatar will supply up to 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to France for 27 years beginning in 2026.

TotalEnergies, another major LNG trader, is a minority partner in Qatar’s huge LNG expansion projects NFE and NFS.

Last week’s deal with TotalEnergies was the first 27-year deal for QatarEnergy to supply LNG to Europe, an agreement that follows similar 27-year deals with Chinese firm Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Earlier this month, Qatar broke ground for the world’s largest LNG project, the North Field expansion project, which will boost the tiny Gulf country’s export capacity by 48 million tons per annum (mmtpa) by 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July this year, Al-Kaabi said that “40% of all the new LNG that will come to the market by 2029, when all our projects are up and running, is going to be from QatarEnergy.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

An Acquisition That Would Create America's Most Valuable Shale Gas Producer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com