Qatar Breaks Ground On Record-Breaking LNG Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.42 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.92 +0.21 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.941 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.022 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 32 mins 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.022 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Pushes Past Setbacks, Eyes Full Operations Restart

Bulgaria Pledges $2.7 Billion For Military Upgrade As Black Sea Tensions Rise

Bulgaria Pledges $2.7 Billion For Military Upgrade As Black Sea Tensions Rise

Amidst increasing tensions with Russia…

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

A research team from City…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Breaks Ground On Record-Breaking LNG Project

By Josh Owens - Oct 03, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

The Emir of Qatar has laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest LNG project, the North Field expansion project, which will boost Qatar’s export capacity by 48 million tons per annum (mmtpa) by 2027, state giant QatarEnergy said on Tuesday.  

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was joined by QatarEnergy’s President and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, in the ceremony at the Ras Laffan Industrial City.   

Qatar announced in 2021 the world’s largest LNG project, which is set to raise its LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. The Gulf gas and oil producer also plans another expansion phase at the North Field, the world’s largest natural gas field, which it shares with Iran. The second expansion phase will be the North Field South Project (NFS), set to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 mmtpa to 126 mmtpa, with an expected production start date in 2027.

The two phases of the project include six mega trains, each with a production capacity of eight mmtpa of LNG. Four of the trains are part of the North Field East expansion project, and two are part of the North Field South expansion project, contributing a total of 48 mmtpa to global LNG supply, QatarEnergy said.   

QatarEnergy has picked international majors TotalEnergies, Shell, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Eni, Sinopec, and CNPC as minority shareholders in project. 

In July this year, Al-Kaabi said that “40% of all the new LNG that will come to the market by 2029, when all our projects are up and running, is going to be from QatarEnergy.” 

The United States and Qatar are frontrunners – by a mile – as the LNG exporters best positioned to capture the global demand for additional supply capacity over the next two decades, Wood Mackenzie said in a report earlier this year.   

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.mom

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Tensions Mount As Iraq Contradicts Turkey's Export Claims

Next Post

Oil Tensions Mount As Iraq Contradicts Turkey's Export Claims

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com