  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 20 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?

Breaking News:

Charles Kennedy

Putin Looks To Limit Wealth Fund Spending

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 01, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to decide whether it is viable to limit the spending of the Russian sovereign wealth fund in view of expected lower oil and gas revenues in the energy transition in the coming decades.

Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) holds some $190 billion in assets, most of which are liquid assets from revenues of oil and gas.

Current legislation allows Russia to spend money from the fund above a threshold of assets equal to 7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) held by the fund.

Putin, however, wants the government to say by October 15 if the country should amend the legislation to put the minimum assets held by the fund before any spending at 10 percent of GDP. This would potentially restrict spending from the fund.

Putin's proposal comes after the Russian finance ministry said that the energy transition could dent Russian oil and gas revenues and threaten the country's finances within a decade, Reuters reporter Darya Korsunskaya notes.

The president's proposal to raise the ceiling above which investments can be made from the fund is aimed at preserving the fund, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, as carried by Russian news agency Interfax.

"And as the global financial and economic situation surrounding Russia is quite unpredictable and contains crisis risks, the role of the NWF is increasing," Peskov added.

Last year, when oil and gas demand and prices collapsed in the pandemic, the share of the oil and gas industry in Russia's economy declined to 15 percent, down from 19.2 percent in 2019, according to a first such assessment published by the Russian statistics agency Rosstat in July.

The perception in Russia is that oil and gas make up around half of Russia's GDP, but this is more likely due to the fact that fossil fuel exports account for around 50-60 percent of all Russian exports, Oleg Shibanov, finance professor at the New Economic School in Russia, told Russian outlet RBC at the time.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

