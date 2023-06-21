Private Equity To Revive Asian M&A With A Focus On Oil And Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.52 +1.33 +1.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.06 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.00 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.570 +0.078 +3.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Court Dismisses $5.1B Environmental Claim Against Biggest Kazakh Oil Project  

Research Team Sets New Standard In Aluminum Ion Battery Chemistry

Research Team Sets New Standard In Aluminum Ion Battery Chemistry

Researchers at the University of…

Bacteria Breakthrough Could Simplify Rare Earth Element Processing

Bacteria Breakthrough Could Simplify Rare Earth Element Processing

Penn State researchers have discovered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Private Equity To Revive Asian M&A With A Focus On Oil And Gas

By Alex Kimani - Jun 21, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Dealmaking in Southeast Asia and private equity transactions are likely to give a significant boost to Asian mergers and acquisitions, which have recorded a big decline so far in the year.  

According to preliminary data from Refinitiv, total M&A value in the continent through June dropped 41% year on year to just $362 billion, the lowest level since 2013. 

Choe Tse Wei, managing director of strategic advisory at Singapore’s DBS Group, says geopolitical chaos has led to shifts in Chinese outbound investment away from North America, Western Europe, and Australia toward Southeast Asia and other emerging markets, and also taken a toll on investments into China. Outbound M&A fell by a third to $7 billion, the lowest level since 2006 with deals involving Chinese companies dropping 35%Y/Y to $125.4 billion.

Private equity (PE)-backed deals totaled $53 billion in the first half, down 37% year on year, but are expected to gradually increase as the months roll on. Asian PE firms are currently sitting on $417 billion worth of dry powder, the highest on record.

Private equity is quickly emerging as an important financier in the oil and gas markets as more traditional banks cut financing to fossil fuels. Last year, an analysis by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF) reported that the eight largest buyout firms have put nearly as much money into coal, oil, and gas as the big banks.

According to the nonprofit groups, the PE firms, which include Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Group, Brookfield Asset Management, Carlyle Group, KKR, and Warburg Pincus, collectively oversee $216 billion worth of fossil-fuel assets--on par with the amount of money that big banks put into fossil fuels last year.

Another surprising find: the 10 largest private equity funds have 80% of their energy investments in fossil fuels.

"The billions of dollars private equity firms have deployed to drill, frack, transport, store, refine fossil fuels and generate energy, stand in stark contrast to what climate scientists and international policymakers have called upon to align our trajectory to the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming scenario," states a report cosigned by major climate groups including Greenpeace, Natural Resources Defense Project, Sierra Club and the Sunrise Project. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"These polluting assets are shifting from the public markets, where there is greater amount of regulatory and public scrutiny, into the shadows of our financial industry, where private equity usually operates," Riddhi Mehta-Neugebauer, research director at the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, has told CBS News.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Regulator Claims Canadian Oil Production Will Plunge 76% By 2050

Next Post

Court Dismisses $5.1B Environmental Claim Against Biggest Kazakh Oil Project  

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets

 Alt text

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com