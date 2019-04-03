President Of OPEC Member Algeria Steps Down Amid Protests

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 67.26 -0.42 -0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
Urals 19 hours 67.70 +0.96 +1.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.09 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 69.31 +0.46 +0.67%
Murban 19 hours 70.38 +0.72 +1.03%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 61.62 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.64 -0.63 -0.91%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Bonny Light 19 hours 69.89 -0.35 -0.50%
Girassol 19 hours 69.58 -0.39 -0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.83 +0.52 +0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 51.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.33 +0.94 +1.76%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 59.33 +0.99 +1.70%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 63.08 +0.99 +1.59%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 58.83 +1.24 +2.15%
Peace Sour 2 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Peace Sour 2 hours 56.43 +1.24 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 59.58 +1.19 +2.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.03 +1.44 +2.34%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.83 +1.74 +3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.63 +0.79 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.96 -0.12 -0.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.91 -0.12 -0.20%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.91 -0.12 -0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.73 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 13 hours ..
  • 7 hours The Regime Goes On: Maduro Loyalists Strip Venezuela’s Juan Guaido Of Immunity
  • 1 hour US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 22 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 7 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 1 day Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 1 day Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 11 hours Nuclear Holy Grail
  • 3 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 2 days ..
  • 3 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050

Breaking News:

Energy Secretary Perry: U.S. Might Want To Reduce Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The One Thing That Could Derail The U.S. Oil Boom

The One Thing That Could Derail The U.S. Oil Boom

As U.S. crude exports soar,…

China’s Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

China’s Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

China’s “New Silk Road” is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

President Of OPEC Member Algeria Steps Down Amid Protests

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Algeria protests

Following weeks of huge nationwide protests, Algeria’s President of 20 years, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down from the top office of the oil and gas-rich African nation member of OPEC.

Mass protests across Algeria erupted several weeks ago when Bouteflika announced he would run for a fifth term as president. Those protests forced him to rescind that decision, but the momentum against him failed to subside. Instead, it had increased and intended to do so until he steps down entirely.

Exxon’s negotiations with Algeria for the development of local shale gas resources are being delayed because of the widespread anti-government protests in the North American country, Reuters reported two weeks ago, citing industry sources.

The report came as no surprise as it comes on the heels of other media reports that energy companies are getting nervous about their Algerian plans amid the unrest and widespread protests in the nation rich in oil and gas.

Algeria produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day (bpd). According to the latest available figures by OPEC, Algeria’s crude oil production in February stood at 1.026 million bpd. Under the OPEC+ deal for production cuts, Algeria should reduce its output to 1.025 million bpd, down by 32,000 bpd from its October level of 1.057 million bpd. 

The North African country is home to the world’s third-largest shale gas reserves, estimated at some 2,000 trillion cu ft, according to the Algerian government. Algeria is already an important gas supplier to Europe and is looking to increase its market share there.

However, the country’s shale gas fields are concentrated in the south, where the population is against gas exploration. Development plans for the area were already stopped once by local protests last year, but Sonatrach, the state energy company, pledged to continue seeking ways to convince the local community leaders that the plans will benefit them.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Environment Commissioner: Canada Losing The Climate War

Next Post

CNPC: LNG Prices To Determine China’s Import Growth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com