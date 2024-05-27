Politics Is Pushing Some Americans to Resist Electric Vehicles

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.45 +0.73 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.84 +0.72 +0.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.83 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.562 +0.042 +1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 2.501 +0.017 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.501 +0.017 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 909 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 362 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 8 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs: Oil Demand to Grow Until 2034

Time Running Out for BHP's Anglo American Bid

Time Running Out for BHP's Anglo American Bid

The clock is counting down…

U.S. Remains Painfully Dependent on China for Silicon and Solar Panels

U.S. Remains Painfully Dependent on China for Silicon and Solar Panels

The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Politics Is Pushing Some Americans to Resist Electric Vehicles

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 27, 2024, 7:06 AM CDT

Many U.S. consumers resist buying electric vehicles because of politics—Republican voters are likely to have negative opinions about EVs and wouldn’t buy such a car even when they can afford it.

Most conservative respondents in a Morning Consult poll for The Wall Street Journal view electric cars unfavorably, with 41% saying their opinion is ‘very unfavorable’ and another 20% ‘somewhat unfavorable.’

Just 31% of people who identified themselves as conservative said they had a favorable view of EVs. This compares with 66% of respondents who identified themselves as liberals and have a favorable opinion of electric cars. 

The EV adoption and the federal mandate to get EV sales soaring has become a politically divisive issue, especially ahead of the November presidential election.

President Joe Biden is pushing for a growing share of EVs in the nation’s fleet, while the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is firmly against incentivizing EV purchases and has promised to roll back Biden’s policies.

If Trump wins the presidential election, he is sure to support the oil and gas industry by introducing more lease sales – after all, "drill, baby, drill" is a frequent campaign talking point, as is Biden's EV mandate.

"On day one, I will end Crooked Joe Biden's insane electric vehicle mandate," Trump said at a rally earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, EVs lost market share in the United States in the first quarter of 2024, as battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales fell for the first time since the onset of Covid in 2020.

U.S. automakers have been flagging a slowdown in consumer uptake of EVs since the end of last year.

Last month, Ford Motor Company said it is delaying the planned rollout of some of its next-generation electric vehicles as it is expanding hybrid vehicle offerings, in the latest sign that consumer uptake of EVs has slowed down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The additional time will allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop and enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology, with the goal to provide customers increased durability and better value,” Ford said in a statement in April.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

Next Post

Guyana Would Welcome the Entry of Chevron Into Its Oil Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com