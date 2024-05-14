Electric Vehicles Lose Market Share in the U.S. as Sales Decline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.96 -1.16 -1.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.29 -1.07 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.12 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 -0.053 -2.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%
Chart Mars US 193 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 -0.053 -2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.58 -1.08 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.90 -1.08 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.15 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 896 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.01 -0.74 -0.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.58 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 349 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.27 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.52 +0.86 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.62 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.37 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.32 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.72 +0.86 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.35 +0.86 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.35 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.50 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set for Slight Drop Ahead of Memorial Day

Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80

Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80

The total number of active…

Memorial Day Travel Expected to Near Record High

Memorial Day Travel Expected to Near Record High

Around 43.8 million Americans are…

Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

The most severe solar storm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Electric Vehicles Lose Market Share in the U.S. as Sales Decline

By Charles Kennedy - May 14, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Electric vehicles lost market share in the U.S. in Q1, marking the first decline since 2020.
  • Battery electric vehicle sales dipped from 8.1% to 7.0% of the total light-duty vehicle market.
  • US automakers are concerned about slowing consumer uptake and delaying EV rollouts.
EV

Hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles made up 18% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2024, down from an 18.8% share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales fell for the first time since the onset of Covid in 2020, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, citing estimates from Wards Intelligence.

This slight decline in the EV market share was driven primarily by a drop in BEV sales, which declined from 8.1% of the total light-duty vehicle (LDV) market in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 7.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

“This decline represents the first BEV market share decline since the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2Q20,” the EIA said in an analysis today.

Of all BEV sales in the United States in the first quarter of 2024, eight out of 10 sales were luxury models, in part due to the continued wide availability of luxury BEV options and favorable within-segment pricing from Tesla, Mercedes, Rivian, Cadillac, Audi, and BMW.

U.S. automakers, however, have been flagging a slowdown in consumer uptake of EVs since the end of last year.

Last month, Ford Motor Company said it is delaying the planned rollout of some of its next-generation electric vehicles as it is expanding hybrid vehicle offerings, in the latest sign that consumer uptake of EVs has slowed down.

“The additional time will allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop and enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology, with the goal to provide customers increased durability and better value,” Ford said in a statement in April.

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) continues to hold a very bullish view on the global EV market, the auto industry is concerned about slowing EV sales with the phase-out of subsidies in key markets and consumers not yet convinced about affordability and range.

U.S. sales of EVs are stuck and Tesla is suffering, while Europe’s new car sales fell in March for the first time this year, dragged down by a decline in EV registrations and the timing of the Easter holidays.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com