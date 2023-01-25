Phase One Of Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG Project Is Now Fully Subscribed

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.45 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.31 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.092 -0.166 -5.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.044 -1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.23 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.044 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 422 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 43 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Equinor Looks To Offload $1 Billion In Nigerian Oil Assets

Putin’s Eurasian Gas Union Faces Political Headwinds

Putin’s Eurasian Gas Union Faces Political Headwinds

The gas union proposed by…

China Is Still The Biggest Driver Of Oil Prices

China Is Still The Biggest Driver Of Oil Prices

The economic growth in China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Phase One Of Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG Project Is Now Fully Subscribed

By Josh Owens - Jan 25, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is now fully subscribed with long-term offtake agreements, following Wednesday's supply deal with Poland for 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

Poland’s PKN ORLEN, the new owner of Polish Oil & Gas Co, agreed to a 20-year offtake deal with Sempra for 1 million tons per annum of Port Arthur’s Phase 1 LNG.

In 2022, Sempra won similar deals with Germany’s RWE, British INEOS, French ENGIE and ConocoPhillips.

Port Arthur Phase 1 is now fully subscribed with 10.5 million tons per annum under long term offtake contracts.

The deal with Poland comes as Sempra is due to make a final investment decision on Port Arthur this quarter. Assuming the FDI remains on track, Port Arthur is expected to make its first LNG deliveries in 2027.

"We are excited to partner with PKN ORLEN, Central Europe's largest energy group, as they continue to look for long-term, diverse supplies of secure energy sources," Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said in a press release.

"With the long-term off-take capacity for Phase 1 now sold under binding agreements, we expect to reach FID later this quarter and commence construction on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project to help meet the increasing demand for LNG across Europe and the rest of the world."

Globally, Energy Intelligence sees LNG ventures adding 70 million tons per year of natural gas reaching FDI this year, boosting long-term energy security.

“This FID outlook is considerably more optimistic than last year’s forecast, partly reflecting long-term foundation supply agreements concluded in 2022. Several other projects advancing commercially could add to this tally,” Energy Intelligence noted in its 2023 outlook, adding that supply agreement announcements have slowed since their peak in the second quarter of last year, with cost pressures mounting.

Energy Intelligence does not expect FID delays to “meaningfully alter” its late-2020s supply outlook; however, the report does warn that “any growing oversupply expectations could slow sanctioning of less-advanced ventures”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Buyers In Japan And South Korea Renew Long-Term Deals With Russian LNG Project

Next Post

U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com