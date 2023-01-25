Buyers In Japan And South Korea Renew Long-Term Deals With Russian LNG Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.45 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.31 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.092 -0.166 -5.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.044 -1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.23 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.605 -0.044 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 422 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 43 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Equinor Looks To Offload $1 Billion In Nigerian Oil Assets

South Korea Gains Market Share As Arms Exporter

South Korea Gains Market Share As Arms Exporter

Over the past few years,…

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The world's first ammonia-powered semi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Buyers In Japan And South Korea Renew Long-Term Deals With Russian LNG Project

By Tom Kool - Jan 25, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

The Sakhalin-2 LNG project could see its revenues double in 2023 compared to before the Russian invasion of Ukraine as LNG prices are now higher and many of the long-term Asian buyers have renewed their deals, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing analysts and its own calculations.

Most long-term LNG buyers of the Sakhalin-2 project, including from Japan and South Korea, have continued to buy gas from the venture, even though Western majors quit en masse operations in Russia after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including Shell, which said it would leave the project.   

Utilities in Japan and South Korea, however, continued to buy LNG from Sakhalin, citing energy security—and many of them renewed their long-term deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the latest available data, the Sakhalin-2 project booked revenues of $5.7 billion, according to Reuters estimates. This year, the revenues could double on the back of higher LNG prices and continued demand from Asian buyers.

In August last year, Tokyo Gas, the largest city gas supplier in Japan, signed a long-term LNG agreement with the new Russian operator of Sakhalin-2 to keep supply volumes from the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decree from Vladimir Putin stipulated in early July that a newly set up state Russian company would take over the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., the joint venture running the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project. Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi were minority shareholders in Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. 

In early August, the Russian government gave Sakhalin-2 minority foreign investors – Shell, Mitsui & Co, and Mitsubishi – one month to claim their stakes in a new entity that will replace the existing project. Shell confirmed it is looking at ways to exit the project, while the Japanese companies kept their stakes.    

Mitsui, which still has 12.5% in Sakhalin-2, said in November that the project had enough technical know-how to run operations without Shell.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Los Angeles County Passes Ban On New Oil And Gas Drilling

Next Post

U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com