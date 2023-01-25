U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.10 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.92 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.142 -0.116 -3.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.23 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, a renewed…

Sanctions On Russia Are Stalling A Crucial Iranian Gas Project

Sanctions On Russia Are Stalling A Crucial Iranian Gas Project

Iran cannot make any meaningful…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

The U.S. Treasury has granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago, allowing the Caribbean nation to develop a gas field offshore Venezuela and do business related to the gas field with Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA, Reuters reports, quoting officials from the U.S. and Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago asked for a license from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the middle of 2022, and the exemption was recently granted by the U.S. Administration.

Trinidad and Tobago expects to gain access to around 350 million cubic feet of gas per day from the offshore field Dragon, Prime Minister Keith Rowley told a news conference, as carried by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the license, the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro will not receive any cash payments from the project, and all remaining U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s energy industry will be left unchanged, an anonymous senior U.S. official told Reuters.

The license is aimed at boosting the energy security in the Caribbean basin and is another small step in the easing of the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas industry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden Administration has recently eased part of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela – initially slapped by former President Donald Trump – including granting U.S. supermajor Chevron, the only American company still operating in Venezuela, a six-month license that allows Chevron to import some Venezuelan crude oil to the United States for sale to U.S. refiners.

Earlier this month, reports had it that Chevron Corp recently sold 500,000 barrels of heavy Hamaca grade to U.S. refiner Phillips 66 to be used in its Sweeny, Texas refinery, anonymous sources told Bloomberg. It would be the first such sale since the United States sanctioned Venezuela’s crude oil. Venezuela’s heavy crude oil is prized by U.S. refiners, who, until recently, looked to Russia’s heavy crude to replace it. In December, it was reported that several refiners were hitting up Chevron to get their hands on the rare Venezuelan crude oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Exxon Stops Flaring In The Permian, Urges Others To Follow Suit

Next Post

Exxon Stops Flaring In The Permian, Urges Others To Follow Suit

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com