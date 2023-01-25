Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Phase One Of Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG Project Is Now Fully Subscribed

Scientists Tap Artificial Intelligence To Revolutionize Battery Chemistry

Scientists Tap Artificial Intelligence To Revolutionize Battery Chemistry

Scientists at the Argonne National…

Russian Oil Exports Plunged By 820,000 Bpd Last Week

Russian Oil Exports Plunged By 820,000 Bpd Last Week

Russia’s crude oil exports plunged…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Los Angeles County Passes Ban On New Oil And Gas Drilling

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Los Angeles County has voted to ban new oil and gas drilling in the country, following a similar ban enacted by the City of Los Angeles last month. 

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed unanimously the ordinance that bans new oil and gas well drilling and phases out existing wells. The ordinance will take effect in 30 days.  

Last month, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to ban new oil and gas drilling and agreed to phase out existing wells over the next 20 years.

The ban of the city is already being challenged in court. Warren Resources, an oil firm with a drilling project in Wilmington has decided to sue the city over the ban. The company accuses the city council of failing to carry out the necessary environmental review over the potential impact of halting extraction. The lawsuit, filed in the L.A. Superior Court, states that the decision violates the California Environmental Quality Act, the city’s General Plan, and the state and federal constitutions. Warren has good reason to be unhappy about the ban, as it would mean the closure of all its operations, which are all located in Los Angeles.

Other firms, E&B Natural Resources Management Corporation and Hillcrest Beverly Oil Corp, are also suing the City of Los Angeles over the ordinance to ban new drilling and phase out existing operations.

Now the ban is extended to Los Angeles County with this week’s ordinance.

“We can’t afford to make the same mistakes of the past,” LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said at a briefing carried by Bloomberg. “That’s why our county is committed to developing an equitable and data-informed approach to phasing out oil drilling as we know it.”

Stand Together Against Neighborhood Drilling, or STAND-L.A., rejoiced at the decision, which makes Los Angeles the first county in the U.S. to phase out oil drilling.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

