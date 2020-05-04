Petrobras Sets Record Of 1 Million Bpd Oil Exports

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.18 +0.79 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 27.20 +0.76 +2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
Graph up Urals 5 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 5 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 15.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 16.28 +0.94 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 18.78 +0.94 +5.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.18 +0.94 +4.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 15.28 +0.94 +6.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.03 +2.36 +22.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.36 +0.94 +4.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 59 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 47 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 7 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 20 hours China's outlook from McMaster
  • 23 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 13 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 22 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 22 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 1 day Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Exports Climb As OPEC Agreement Kicks In

Permian Bankruptcies Could Fuel A Buying Spree For Big Oil

Permian Bankruptcies Could Fuel A Buying Spree For Big Oil

A new wave of shale…

Ethanol Is Taking A Beating In The COVID-19 Crisis

Ethanol Is Taking A Beating In The COVID-19 Crisis

The impact of the COVID-19…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Sets Record Of 1 Million Bpd Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT PBR

Brazil’s Petrobras set a new oil exports record of 1 million bpd in April, as domestic demand plunged, the state-controlled oil firm said on Monday, days after a large group of other oil producers, OPEC+, began a 9.7-million-bpd collective cut aimed at rebalancing the market.

Brazil is not part of the OPEC+ group and hasn’t pledged formally any cuts.

Petrobras set its previous oil export record back in December 2019. Back then, the company exported 771,000 bpd of oil.  

From January to April, China was Petrobras’s top export market, with 60 percent of all oil sales.

The company is following the international situation closely and is assessing all markets, Chief Refining and Gas Natural Officer, Anelise Lara, said in a statement. Petrobras expects to continue its good exports performance, thanks to the recovery of demand in China, Lara added.

While Petrobras is boasting record oil exports, it has reduced its oil production in response to the low oil prices. In early April, Petrobras set its April oil production target at 2.07 bpd, after having reduced production by 200,000 bpd.

“The company continues monitoring the market and, if necessary, will make new adjustments always ensuring safety conditions for people, operations and processes,” said Petrobras, the largest producer in the South American country, which not part of the OPEC+ group.

Petrobras has also started shutting down production at 62 offshore platforms in the shallow waters off its coast, Reuters reported in mid-April, adding that the cuts will amount to 23,000 bpd.

Days before the production cuts at the OPEC+ group formally began on May 1, Petrobras said that it had reversed the cuts announced in early April, opting for “the gradual return to an average oil production level of 2.26 MMbpd in April alongside an increase in the utilization factor of our refineries,” due to better than expected demand for its products.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Fuel Demand Crashes 60% In Lockdown

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com