China's May Gasoline Exports Tumble 27.8 Percent

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|57.99
|-1.44
|-2.42%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|64.27
|-1.40
|-2.13%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.311
|-0.013
|-0.56%
|Mars US •20 hours
|61.78
|-0.20
|-0.32%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|65.61
|+0.01
|+0.02%
|Urals •2 days
|61.00
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.80
|-0.37
|-0.58%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|63.80
|-0.37
|-0.58%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|66.69
|-0.19
|-0.28%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|61.21
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.311
|-0.013
|-0.56%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|64.45
|+0.20
|+0.31%
|Murban •2 days
|65.32
|+0.08
|+0.12%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|59.06
|+0.01
|+0.02%
|Basra Light •2 days
|67.65
|+0.06
|+0.09%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|64.64
|-0.06
|-0.09%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|66.69
|-0.19
|-0.28%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|66.69
|-0.19
|-0.28%
|Girassol • 2 days
|66.37
|-0.14
|-0.21%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|65.61
|+0.01
|+0.02%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|41.61
|-1.24
|-2.89%
|Western Canadian Select •21 hours
|45.43
|-0.10
|-0.22%
|Canadian Condensate •11 days
|55.08
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Premium Synthetic •21 hours
|59.88
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Sweet Crude •21 hours
|54.68
|-0.40
|-0.73%
|Peace Sour •21 hours
|53.43
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Peace Sour • 21 hours
|53.43
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Light Sour Blend • 21 hours
|55.93
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 21 hours
|59.68
|+0.05
|+0.08%
|Central Alberta • 21 hours
|54.43
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.80
|-0.37
|-0.58%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|55.50
|+1.50
|+2.78%
|Giddings •2 days
|49.25
|+1.50
|+3.14%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|68.38
|+0.86
|+1.27%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|53.38
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|57.33
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|57.33
|+0.05
|+0.09%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|55.50
|+1.50
|+2.78%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|49.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|70.56
|+0.05
|+0.07%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Both the G20 and the…
Africa is taking the lead…
China exported about 847,700 mt of gasoline in May 2019, a drop of about 326,900 mt or 27.8% from April, according to data from the country's General Administration of Customs (GAC).
On a year-on-year comparison, May exports slumped by about 622,300 mt or 42.3%, the GAC data indicates.
The plunge might be due to limited quotas after large exports earlier this year. The country didn't issue this year's second batch of quotas for refined oil exports until the middle of May.
Gasoline exports in January-May amounted to about 5.78 million mt, a fall of 7.39% from the same period in 2018, versus a year-on-year boost of 3.26% in January-April, the GAC data says.
China has been boosting gasoline exports as domestic supply grows faster than demand. The country's gasoline production amounted to 59.19 million mt in January-May, an increase of 4.0% from the corresponding period in 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
China imported 35,645.71 mt of gasoline in May 2019, versus 42.55 mt in April, the GAC data indicates. Imports in January-May totaled about 110,231 mt, up by 176% year on year.
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…