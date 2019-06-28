China's May Gasoline Exports Tumble 27.8 Percent

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.99 -1.44 -2.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.27 -1.40 -2.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.311 -0.013 -0.56%
Mars US 20 hours 61.78 -0.20 -0.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 2 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.311 -0.013 -0.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.45 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 65.32 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Basra Light 2 days 67.65 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.64 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Girassol 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.61 -1.24 -2.89%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 21 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 21 hours 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 21 hours 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.38 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.33 +0.05 +0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 6 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 44 mins The illusion that OPEC can regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 4 hours One of The Worst Leaders Again Threatened: Impeach Me, I'll jail you - Philippines' Duterte Dares Foes To Test Him
  • 2 hours San Francisco Oil Haters Yowl at the U.S. Gov't Plan to Dredge SF Bay to *Increase Oil Imports* to SF Oil Refineries
  • 16 mins U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 7 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 3 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 2 hours Democrats Speaking Spanish during debate!
  • 3 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 1 hour Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 16 hours Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  • 8 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 43 mins The Plastics Problem
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 7 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions

Breaking News:

Norway Asks $1-Trillion Fund To Draft Timing Of Oil Stocks Phase-out

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Both the G20 and the…

This Continent Is Taking The Lead In Record Shattering Year For LNG

This Continent Is Taking The Lead In Record Shattering Year For LNG

Africa is taking the lead…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Related News

China's May Gasoline Exports Tumble 27.8 Percent

By JLC - Jun 28, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT China Refinery

China exported about 847,700 mt of gasoline in May 2019, a drop of about 326,900 mt or 27.8% from April, according to data from the country's General Administration of Customs (GAC).

On a year-on-year comparison, May exports slumped by about 622,300 mt or 42.3%, the GAC data indicates. 

The plunge might be due to limited quotas after large exports earlier this year. The country didn't issue this year's second batch of quotas for refined oil exports until the middle of May.

Gasoline exports in January-May amounted to about 5.78 million mt, a fall of 7.39% from the same period in 2018, versus a year-on-year boost of 3.26% in January-April, the GAC data says.

China has been boosting gasoline exports as domestic supply grows faster than demand. The country's gasoline production amounted to 59.19 million mt in January-May, an increase of 4.0% from the corresponding period in 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

China imported 35,645.71 mt of gasoline in May 2019, versus 42.55 mt in April, the GAC data indicates. Imports in January-May totaled about 110,231 mt, up by 176% year on year. 

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Next Post

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com