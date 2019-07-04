Governor Vetoes Provision To Allow Tesla’s Direct Sales In Wisconsin

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.67 -0.67 -1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.26 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 1 day 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
Urals 2 days 59.40 -2.05 -3.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 61.76 +1.00 +1.65%
Murban 20 hours 63.33 +1.01 +1.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 56.95 +0.07 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.65 +0.26 +0.42%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Girassol 20 hours 64.48 +0.70 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.39 +0.84 +2.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 42.85 -3.29 -7.13%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 51.90 -2.84 -5.19%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.75 -2.84 -4.77%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.10 -3.29 -6.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.00 -3.19 -5.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.45 -2.89 -4.87%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.75 -3.44 -6.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.29 +1.09 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 13 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 13 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 2 hours US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 13 hours Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 8 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 1 day Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 day We Are Better Than This
  • 1 day The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 6 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 1 day The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker

Breaking News:

Governor Vetoes Provision To Allow Tesla’s Direct Sales In Wisconsin

Foreign Investors Can Now Get In On China’s Energy Boom

Foreign Investors Can Now Get In On China’s Energy Boom

In an attempt to bolster…

OPEC Exports Rise In June: Kpler

OPEC Exports Rise In June: Kpler

OPEC’s crude oil exports last…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Governor Vetoes Provision To Allow Tesla’s Direct Sales In Wisconsin

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Tesla assembly line

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoed a provision in the state budget that would have allowed Tesla to sell its vehicles directly to consumers, in a third (failed) chance for the EV maker to have a direct-sales business model in the state of Wisconsin.

Last week, the state legislators passed the budget plan, which the Governor had to sign into law this week. In order to secure the vote of Republican lawmaker Chris Kapenga who had reservations on earlier drafts of the state budget proposal, Republicans included in the last minute an amendment, the so-called ‘Tesla provision’, to allow the EV maker to sell its cars directly to consumers bypassing dealerships.

Kapenga voted for the budget, which passed the Senate with 17 votes to 16. Kapenga owns a business that repairs Teslas, but has argued that it’s more like a hobby, and therefore not a conflict of interest. In his newsletter last week when the Senate passed the budget, Kapenga said:

“A free market reform that will help boost the state’s economy was also added at my request. This provision will allow Tesla to open stores and service centers in Wisconsin. Our state law, which originates back to the 1930’s, prevents them from doing business here. This forces customers to drive to Illinois or Minnesota just to purchase or service their vehicle. It’s a reform I have been pushing for a couple of years and was finally able to accomplish.”

Related: Putin: Oil Price Volatility Is Hurting Russia's Economy

Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed 78 items upon signing the state budget, including the so-called ‘Tesla provision.’  

Gov. Evers motivated his ‘Tesla veto’ with his objection to “significant changes to existing motor vehicle dealership law and the consumer protections they provide to Wisconsin occurring late in the state budget process and without the opportunity for adequate public input and debate.”

According to Electrek, Evers received US$14,000 during his campaign from the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealer Association which was against the legislation.

Meanwhile, despite reports that it won’t be able to meet Elon Musk’s goal for record production and sales for Q2, Tesla said earlier this week that it achieved record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of around 95,200 vehicles, beating analyst expectations, sending the stock rallying 7 percent on Tuesday, and giving Tesla bulls a new hope.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis, Kuwait Make Progress On Talks To Resume Oil Output In Neutral Zone

Next Post

Saudis, Kuwait Make Progress On Talks To Resume Oil Output In Neutral Zone

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

How Oil Defeated The Nazis

 Alt text

What’s Keeping The U.S. From Developing Its Cleanest Energy Source?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com