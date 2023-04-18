Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Permian Growth Expected To Be Slow Before Peaking In 2030

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 18, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The largest oil basin in the United States is set to grow its output by 40% over the next 7 years, according to a Bloomberg survey of four major forecasters—but that growth will be slow and steady instead of explosive.

Major forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg are predicting that production from the Permian basin will hit 7.86 million barrels per day in 2030—the point at which they are expecting it to peak.

According to the most recent Drilling Productivity Report published on Monday, the Energy Information Administration estimates that April’s 2023 crude oil production will average 5.681 million bpd, and rise to 5.694 million bpd in May. If forecasters are correct, their 2030 predictions would mean a production increase for the basin of more than 2 million bpd from today’s levels. or somewhere near 38 percent.

That level of increase would rival what is currently produced out of the Bakken and Eagle Ford today. That increase would also add more crude oil to the market than what Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria, or Venezuela produce today.

It would also mean that in 2030, the Permian Basin would produce more oil than any OPEC member country today except for Saudi Arabia.

Of course, those forecasts are estimating that this growth will show itself slowly, rather than all at once. Slow growth is expected in the first two years in particularly due to what Bloomberg referred to as the slow pace of expansion, with oil producers disincentivized to reinvest in pumping its oil out of the ground quickly. Shareholders have sent a clear message to the industry: you will be rewarded for capital restraint, paying off debt, buying back shares, and paying out attractive dividends.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

