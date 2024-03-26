Pemex Makes a Massive Emissions Reduction Pledge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.73 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.52 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.24 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 28 mins 1.630 +0.015 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.734 -0.014 -0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.734 -0.014 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 67.30 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Pemex Makes a Massive Emissions Reduction Pledge

An EU Carbon Tax Will Upend The Global LNG Market

An EU Carbon Tax Will Upend The Global LNG Market

The global LNG market could…

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

Standard Chartered: global demand will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Pemex Makes a Massive Emissions Reduction Pledge

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2024, 2:18 AM CDT

Mexico’s troubled state energy major Pemex has announced plans to slash its carbon dioxide emissions by 54% over the next six years—perhaps the most ambitious emission-cutting program in the oil industry ever.

The company also said it would increase the amount of money it spends on non-oil and gas energy technologies and improving its safety standards, Bloomberg reported, citing Pemex executives during a call with investors, at which the company presented its updated sustainability plan.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint through efficient practices and sustainable operations,” the acting chief financial officer Carlos Cortez said on the call. “This is a roadmap to a more prosperous future.”

However, investors interested in a greener Pemex would likely need to see some proof that these intentions are serious before they commit any money, the report noted.

“Some investors might need to see concrete steps to achieve the goals stated in order to fully embrace the ESG theme,” an analyst with a New York bank told Bloomberg. “Nevertheless, this starts to open the window of opportunity for those investors with ESG restrictions,” William Snead from Bank Bilbao Vizaya Argentaria said.

Earlier this month, Pemex said it would reach net-zero status for its operations by 2050. In an earlier version of its sustainability plan, the company said it would reduce its methane emissions by 30% over the next seven years and stop all gas flaring.

This week, Pemex said it would use between 14% and 18% of its capex this year for ESG projects. Over the next six years, the amount of capex allocated for such projects will be maintained at between 10% and 14%, the company also said.

Pemex is the most indebted oil company globally, with a pile of some $106 billion and declining production that it needs to turn around.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com