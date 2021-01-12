Pandemic Led To Crisis Of Confidence Among Oil Workers

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.32 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 56.58 +0.92 +1.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.737 -0.016 -0.58%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 54.51 +0.96 +1.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.737 -0.016 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 55.66 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 55.84 +0.36 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.81 +1.16 +2.25%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 58.27 +0.88 +1.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 56.19 +1.49 +2.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 57.18 +0.88 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 39.25 +1.76 +4.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 51.25 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 52.65 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 46.95 +0.21 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 46.75 +0.21 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 48.25 +0.41 +0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 45.05 +0.21 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.16 +0.96 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 38 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 29 mins Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 9 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 3 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 9 mins Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 31 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 16 hours Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 1 day Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

UAE Oil Takes Center Stage In U.S. Pushback Against China

UAE Oil Takes Center Stage In U.S. Pushback Against China

Abu Dhabi is working to…

Oil, Gas And Coal Prices Rally As Cold Winter Sets In

Oil, Gas And Coal Prices Rally As Cold Winter Sets In

High demand for oil, natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pandemic Led To Crisis Of Confidence Among Oil Workers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The 2020 oil crisis has led to a crisis of confidence among the global workforce in the oil and gas industry, where 78 percent of professionals are now less secure in their jobs than they were a year ago, the fifth annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) showed on Tuesday.

According to the report by Airswift and Energy Jobline on job trends in the energy sector, hiring managers share the concerns of employees in the oil and gas industry—77 percent of hiring managers feel that their employees’ jobs are less secure than they were last year.

For the first time in the five years of the GETI report, more oil and gas workers have reported a fall in pay (29 percent) rather than an increase (28 percent) over the past year, according to the survey of 16,000 energy professionals and hiring managers in 166 countries.

Yet, nearly half, or 49 percent, expect pay rises over the next year, compared to 18 percent who see further pay cuts down the road.

Advancement in career is the biggest incentive to relocate for oil and gas professionals, 89 percent of whom would consider moving to another region because of their job, the survey found.  

The oil and gas sector continues to face competition from renewables and petrochemicals for attracting talent, with 50 percent of oil and gas workers open to switch sectors to renewable energy, the GETI report found.

Related: India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

“Oil and gas employers may forgive themselves a little self-doubt, but reasons for cautious optimism remain. Technology represents a clear opportunity but so could the energy transition, if handled with care. And let’s not forget that the workforce still has faith that growth – and rising remuneration – will return,” Josh Young, Director at Energy Jobline, said, commenting on the report.

Over the past year, the oil and gas industry has lost thousands of jobs, as major companies moved to cut expenses and cut workforce numbers, while oilfield services companies laid off workers as their work reduced.

In the United States alone, the oilfield services sector had lost a total of 82,811 jobs due to the pandemic-related demand destruction as of December 2020, the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) said in an analysis on Monday. The good news in PESA’s employment report for December was that the oilfield services sector added an estimated 4,592 jobs in December, the fourth consecutive month of rising employment numbers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa’s Faces Major Oil Refinery Crisis

Next Post

Mozambique Looks To End Terrorism Threatening Major LNG Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021

Coal Consumption Set to Jump In 2021


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com