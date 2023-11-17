Panama Canal Restrictions Add to U.S. LNG Price Tag

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.61 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.18 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.70 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.070 +0.008 +0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.110 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 14 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.110 +0.009 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.22 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.87 -1.59 -1.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.44 -3.42 -4.13%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.67 -4.12 -4.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.84 -3.80 -4.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.77 -3.53 -4.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 170 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 47.49 -3.70 -7.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 75.24 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.49 -3.70 -4.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 64.04 -3.70 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.34 -3.70 -6.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.74 -3.70 -5.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 66.29 -3.70 -5.29%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.59 -3.70 -6.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Communications Blackout in Gaza as Fuel Runs Out

The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

Despite Earth's vast amount of…

EU Weighs Options to Clamp Down on Russia's Baltic Oil Shipments

EU Weighs Options to Clamp Down on Russia's Baltic Oil Shipments

The European Union is considering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Panama Canal Restrictions Add to U.S. LNG Price Tag

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 17, 2023, 4:00 AM CST

Restrictions on shipping via the Panama Canal due to drought have made the transportation of U.S. LNG to Asia more expensive, widening the gap between Asian and European LNG prices.

Per a Bloomberg report, the price premium for Asian to European gas deliveries for the summer of 2024 has soared twofold since October. The premium for winter 2024 deliveries has also increased because of the drought-related restrictions.

Earlier this month the Panama Canal authorities said they would reduce the number of available slots due to a severe drought, per a Reuters report.

"The recorded precipitation for October has been the lowest on record since 1950 (41% below), and so far, 2023 ranks as the second driest year for the same period," the Panama Canal Authority said, adding this drought had reduced the water level in the reservoir that floats ships through the canal.

The situation is pushing freight costs higher elsewhere as well in a knock-on effect as vessels delayed at the Panama Canal become unavailable for use on other trade routes, according to the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas reached a record high during the first half of the year, averaging 11.6 billion cu ft daily, the Energy Information Administration reported last month. This was up 4% on the year and came despite a decline in exports in May and June, the EIA noted.

The top destination for U.S. LNG was the Netherlands—it received the most LNG for five consecutive months this year, through September. Japan came second, followed by France, South Korea, and Italy.

Currently, LNG export facilities in the United States have a combined operating capacity under real-world operating conditions of 11.4 billion cu ft daily. There is another 7.3 billion cu ft daily of capacity under construction, while a further 18.3 billion cu ft daily of possible LNG export capacity has received full regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Economic Concerns Put Oil Prices on Track for a Fourth Consecutive Weekly Loss

Next Post

Communications Blackout in Gaza as Fuel Runs Out

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com