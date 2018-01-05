Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.49 -0.52 -0.84%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.67 -0.40 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Mars US 22 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 9 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 2 days 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 2 days 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.13 +0.04 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 84 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 84 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 84 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 84 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 84 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 84 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 1 hour Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 hours China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 hours Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 6 hours Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 12 hours Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 17 hours New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 21 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 23 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 1 day U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 1 day Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 1 day Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 2 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 2 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 2 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 2 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 2 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 3 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 3 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 3 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 8 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 8 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 9 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 9 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 9 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 9 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 10 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 10 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 10 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 14 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 14 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 14 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 14 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 15 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 15 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut

Breaking News:

Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

2018: The Year Of The Oil Bulls

2018: The Year Of The Oil Bulls

Oil markets started 2018 on…

Russia And Uzbekistan Sign Nuclear Energy Deal

Russia And Uzbekistan Sign Nuclear Energy Deal

Russia and Uzbekistan have signed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2018, 2:30 PM CST Ocean

The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington, as well as Florida’s Republican governor, are opposing the U.S. Department of the Interior’s plan to open more than 90 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf to oil and gas drilling.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2019-2024, which proposes to make over 90 percent of the total OCS acreage available to consider for future exploration and development. Under the current program, 94 percent of the OCS is off limits for oil and gas exploration and development.

The Draft Proposed Program (DPP) includes 47 potential lease sales in 25 of the 26 planning areas – 19 sales off the coast of Alaska, 7 in the Pacific Region—including 2 each for Northern California, Central California, and Southern California, and 1 for Washington/Oregon, 12 in the Gulf of Mexico, and 9 in the Atlantic Region—3 sales each for the Mid- and South Atlantic, 2 for the North Atlantic, and 1 for the Straits of Florida.

There have been no sales in the Pacific Region since 1984 and no sales in the Atlantic since 1983. The plan of the Department of the Interior is not yet finalized and the public will have the opportunity for additional input.

“This political decision to open the magnificent and beautiful Pacific Coast waters to oil and gas drilling flies in the face of decades of strong opposition on the part of Oregon, Washington and California – from Republicans and Democrats alike,” California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., Oregon Governor Kate Brown, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a joint statement.

“For more than 30 years, our shared coastline has been protected from further federal drilling and we’ll do whatever it takes to stop this reckless, short-sighted action,” the three governors of the Pacific Coast states said.

Related: Can Blockchain Bring An End To Corruption?

Florida’s Governor Rick Scott (R) also issued a statement opposing the potential offshore drilling off Florida coasts. “My top priority is to ensure that Florida’s natural resources are protected, which is why I proposed $1.7 billion for the environment in this year’s budget,” Governor Scott said.   

California has the legal and regulatory means to fight the expansion of offshore drilling in the Pacific area, according to environmentalists and industry observers.

“Operators don’t tend to operate [off] states that don’t want production,” Kevin Book, an analyst with ClearView Energy Partners in Washington, D.C., told the AP.

“This plan has the potential to put the precious marine resources of the Santa Barbara Channel at risk of dangerous oil development. After more than 30 years without any new offshore oil and gas leases, this is an irresponsible move that we adamantly oppose and will face head on,” Linda Krop, Chief Counsel at the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) said. “The catastrophic 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill, and the more recent 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, confirm that there is no way to drill for new oil without causing devastating impacts to our coastal environment, tourism and recreation, and economy,” Krop said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg

Next Post

Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com