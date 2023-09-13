PDVSA Values Citgo At Between $32 And $40 Billion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.43 +0.59 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.62 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.90 +0.71 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.718 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.718 -0.010 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 5 mins Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

BP Plans $11 Billion Clean Energy Investment In Germany By 2030

Cybersecurity In Focus Ahead Of Berlin NATO Conference

Cybersecurity In Focus Ahead Of Berlin NATO Conference

Leadership shifts are anticipated at…

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Bullish actions from OPEC+ have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA Values Citgo At Between $32 And $40 Billion

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2023, 1:09 AM CDT

Venezuela’s state oil major PDVSA has valued its U.S.-based downstream subsidiary Citgo at between $32 and $40 billion, Reuters has reported, citing a court hearing.

The hearing precedes a planned share sale for Citgo in a bid to settle its massive debt load, estimated at some $23 billion.

Some 21 creditors have notified the Delaware court they have claims to that tune against PDVSA and its U.S. unit, the report noted.

First in line, when the court-ordered share sale takes place, which is scheduled for October, would be Canadian Crystallex.

The miner was the first company to make a claim against PDVSA after Venezuela nationalized a gold mine it operated in the country. An arbitration court awarded Crystallex $1.4 billion in damages several years ago and the company agreed to the sum.

Since then, PDVSA has made some payments to the Canadian miner and now it is due around $1 billion, media reported earlier.

ConocoPhillips will also be near the front of the line to recoup costs associated with Venezuela’s expropriation of two of its crude oil projects.

 The United States has for years protected Citgo from being broken up and sold off, and Venezuela was holding out hope that its license that protects the refinery would be renewed past its July 19 expiry. The license was indeed renewed until October 19. While the auction will still take place, the U.S. will need to approve any winners.

Citgo is the seventh-largest refiner in the United States with a total capacity topping 800,000 barrels daily. It has plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois, along with pipelines and a gasoline distribution network that supplies 4,200 outlets in the United States.

The company severed ties with Venezuela’s declared President, Nicolas Maduro, after the United States levied sanctions against Venezuela and the Maduro regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Next Post

Georgia Suspends Gasoline And Diesel Tax Amid Inflation Pain

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com