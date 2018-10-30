PDVSA Makes Critical Bond Payment

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.82 -1.22 -1.82%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.57 -1.80 -2.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.186 -0.012 -0.38%
Mars US 21 hours 71.94 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.07 +0.36 +0.48%
Urals 2 days 73.96 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.61 -0.30 -0.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.186 -0.012 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 76.23 +0.20 +0.26%
Murban 14 hours 79.18 +0.17 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.38 +0.41 +0.56%
Basra Light 2 days 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.19 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Girassol 2 days 76.56 -0.26 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.07 +0.36 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 27.61 -0.92 -3.22%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 18.79 -0.15 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.04 -0.55 -0.72%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.14 -0.55 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 2 days 26.04 -1.30 -4.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 47.04 -4.05 -7.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 32.04 -1.65 -4.90%
Central Alberta 2 days 19.04 -7.55 -28.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.75 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 2 days 57.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.24 +0.56 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.99 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.49 -0.55 -0.86%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -0.50 -0.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.80 -0.55 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 9 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 12 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 7 hours Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 5 hours IEA Urges OPEC to 'Think Twice' About Cutting Oil Production
  • 1 hour The Regime Works: Iranian Intelligence Service Suspected Of Attempted Attack In Denmark
  • 5 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 5 hours EU without Angela Merkel: Good or Bad for Markets?
  • 3 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 47 mins IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 18 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 18 hours The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 17 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 20 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 15 hours Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 4 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Oil Exports To The UK Bounce Back

Is The Oil Supply Glut Set To Return?

Is The Oil Supply Glut Set To Return?

Mixed news from OPEC and…

Oil Production On Federal Lands To Hit New Record

Oil Production On Federal Lands To Hit New Record

Oil production on U.S. federal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA Makes Critical Bond Payment

By Irina Slav - Oct 30, 2018, 10:30 AM CDT PDVSA

Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has made a US$949-million payment on a bond maturing in 2020, Argus Media reports, citing sources from the financial sector. The report noted that this is PDVSA’s only bond it has not defaulted on and that the payment included both principal and interest: US$842 million in principal and US$107 million in interest.

This bond is backed by 50.1 percent of the stock of PDVSA’s U.S. business, Citgo, with the rest of the stock was offered to Russian Rosneft as backing for a US$1.5-billion oil-for-cash deal that last year sparked worry in Washington that Rosneft could come to control a sizeable portion of a U.S. company if PDVSA defaulted on these particular payments. At the time, the danger of default was seen as considerable.

The troubled Venezuelan company also has two more payments on this bond coming due next year, one a US$71-million interest installment and another US$842 million in principal payment.

It’s not clear how much longer PDVSA will be able to continue servicing the payments on this particular bond, analysts at JP Morgan, Torino Capital, and Eurasia Group told Bloomberg, which reported on the upcoming payment last week, saying that the government of Nicolas Maduro would make the payment due at the end of this month because it will want to hang onto this key asset as long as possible.

Citgo, however, itself has debts of US$3 billion, and some of it may have to be repaid. Earlier this year, Canadian gold miner Crystallex won the right to tap Citgo for compensation of US$1.4 billion for the forced nationalization of its assets by the Hugo Chavez government. Russia’s largest producer Rosneft could also claim Citgo shares, if PDVSA, which had pledged 49.9 percent in Citgo as collateral for loans from Rosneft in 2016, defaults on those loans.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Fracking Pauses, Again

Next Post

UK Budget Spares Oil Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon

 Alt text

Is China Turning Trump's Oil Weapon Against Him?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com