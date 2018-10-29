Innovations Are Rocking The Battery Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.87 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.92 -0.45 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Mars US 4 hours 71.94 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
Urals 21 hours 73.96 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.91 +0.51 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 76.03 +1.55 +2.08%
Murban 21 hours 79.01 +1.46 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.38 +0.41 +0.56%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 77.19 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Girassol 21 hours 76.56 -0.26 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 28.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 18.94 +3.86 +25.60%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.59 +0.26 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.69 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 4 days 27.34 -0.34 -1.23%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.09 +0.26 +0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.69 +0.26 +0.78%
Central Alberta 4 days 26.59 +0.26 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.75 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 21 hours 57.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.68 -0.01 -0.01%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.99 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.49 -0.55 -0.86%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.35 +0.26 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 11 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 15 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 6 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 56 mins The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 1 hour Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 3 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 4 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 2 hours IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 42 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 28 mins Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 1 day How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 day Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 50 mins Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 4 days RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 1 day Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy

Breaking News:

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Alt Text

The Latest Challenger To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A new breakthrough in battery…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of Diesel Trucks?

Truck fleet operators have been…

Alt Text

Can Solar Survive Without Subsidies?

Despite falling solar panel costs…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Innovations Are Rocking The Battery Industry

By Irina Slav - Oct 29, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Battery packs

The battery world is a fascinating place to be right now. There is so much innovation going on as the world sets course towards a battery-powered future. The difficulty for observers is knowing what is a legitimate breakthrough and what is just hype that will never be commercialized.

Still, some undeniable trends have emerged, and chief among them is that lithium ion battery improvements are nearing their limit. This is a natural development. It was bound to happen, especially given the pace of improvement in this dominant type of battery over the last decade or so.

The main problems with Li-ion batteries remain: relatively high cost, insufficient energy density in a context of ever-higher energy density demand, and safety issues because of the liquid electrolyte these batteries use. The batteries of tomorrow seek to solve these problems, and some battery researchers report success (although these alternatives have yet to enter the commercial production stage that would prove they could compete with the Li-ion hegemon).

One of these alternatives is a battery that uses silicon for the anode instead of graphite, increasing the energy density of the battery. In an overview of the latest in batteries for The Enterprise Project, Stephanie Overby quotes energy researcher Chloe Holzinger from Lux Research as saying, “Silicon offers a potential tenfold increase in capacity over incumbent graphite, leading to a higher specific energy. Higher specific capacity could result in lower costs if material costs are not too high.”

Yet this particular improvement is currently focused on consumer electronics, as is a lot of battery innovation, such as Ionic Materials’ solid polymer battery that addresses the liquid electrolyte issues of lithium ion batteries, chief among them flammability. Speaking to CNBC recently, the CEO of the company, Mike Zimmerman, said in addition to eliminating the flammability problem, the Ionic Materials batteries, featuring a polymer for an electrolyte, are also more durable and have a greater capacity than their chief competitor. These batteries do hold promise for EVs and energy storage as well as consumer electronics, as long as the cost is low enough; and it will be, Ionic Materials says. Related: The Death Of Algal Biofuel

In other news, another company, NantEnergy, last month announced a breakthrough: the cost of its air breathing zinc battery broke the US$100 per kWh barrier and will now begin to be deployed on a large scale. The latter part of this announcement is the significant one: there have been lots of reports about the battery of the future but all of them have come from the lab. If someone’s talking about large-scale deployment, then there may be something to this battery that’s being talked about. In this case, it is a battery that uses air for a cathode and zinc for an anode, which means it has a much lower carbon footprint than lithium ion batteries and is safer.

Then there are the sodium ion batteries that recently got their first commercial deployment at a sewage pumping station in Sydney. With sodium being cheaper than lithium, this type of battery has been a natural competitor despite the fact that it has significantly lower energy density than lithium ion batteries.

With all this said, lithium-containing batteries are yet to be dethroned. Innovation may be reaching its limits in this area, but it’s not there yet. The latest here is nanotubes. Researchers from Rice University recently reported the addition of a coating of nanotubes to the anode of a lithium metal battery prevents the so-called dendrites from forming and ultimately killing the battery. These dendrites, or metal whiskers, have been a major obstacle for the wider adoption of lithium metal batteries. With that solved, they might get a serious push, which will be good news: lithium metal batteries are more energy dense than their li-ion cousins.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Fact Checking Bernie Sanders On Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?
What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

 Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com