Oxy Offers 80% Cash For Anadarko

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.54 +0.60 +0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.50 +0.65 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Mars US 3 days 68.14 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
Urals 7 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 4 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 4 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 4 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.59 +0.19 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.39 -0.32 -0.64%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 58.69 +0.13 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.39 +0.13 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.14 -0.07 -0.12%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.34 -0.22 -0.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 63.04 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.69 -0.12 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.50 -1.74 -2.41%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.09 +0.13 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 2 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 1 hour We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 51 mins Scandinavia Isn't So Perfect: Bankruptcies Double As Denmark Targets Fraudulent Enterprises
  • 3 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 8 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 55 mins Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 15 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 15 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 13 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 2 mins Trump gives oil price lip service for the benefit of his base. Trump sucks up to Saudi/OPEC for the Big Deal, TRUMP/KUSHNER Mideast Palestinian/Israeli peace deal coming in June
  • 4 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 5 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

In the last forty years…

Alberta Prepares Its Oil Weapon

Alberta Prepares Its Oil Weapon

Alberta’s Premier has signed into…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oxy Offers 80% Cash For Anadarko

By Irina Slav - May 06, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT oil rig

Occidental Petroleum has updated the terms of its bid for Anadarko by saying it will pay 80 percent of the US$38 billion it is offering in cash, negating the need for shareholder approval. That is up from 50 percent earlier and just 25 percent when the original offer was made, the Houston Chronicle notes.

Occidental submitted its counter bid during negotiations between Anadarko and Chevron, which had offered US$65 per share or US$33 billion for the whole company. Oxy’s bid certainly beats the Chevron offer in terms of size, but some shareholders of Anadarko were nervous about the portion of the cash in the offer, so Oxy raised it and then raised it again.

In another update, Occidental said it would sell Anadarko’s African assets for US$8.8 billion if it wins the bidding war. The assets are spread from Algeria to Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa. The buyer is French Total. The deal, according to Oxy’s press release would constitute a part of a divestment program worth between US$10 and US$15 billion and will facilitate the integration of Anadarko into the company.

The Anadarko acquisition has become the deal of the year with no comparable one likely to take place anytime soon. Anadarko is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin where Occidental is the largest. The appetite for the company is the latest indication that the Permian has become for the U.S. energy industry.

Anadarko’s board first accepted Chevron’s offer for US$33 billion and rejected Occidental’s initial proposal with the 25-percent cash option. When the latter sweetened the bid by raising the cash portion of the deal, Anadarko’s board agreed to consider it if Chevron fails to top it. With the further sweetening that Oxy has now done, Anadarko may have some serious considering to do, whatever Chevron comes up with as a counter bid.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Next Post

Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com