Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.54 +0.60 +0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.50 +0.65 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Mars US 3 days 68.14 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
Urals 7 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.528 -0.039 -1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 4 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 4 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 4 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.59 +0.19 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.39 -0.32 -0.64%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 58.69 +0.13 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.39 +0.13 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.14 -0.07 -0.12%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.34 -0.22 -0.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 63.04 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.69 -0.12 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.50 -1.74 -2.41%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.09 +0.13 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 2 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 1 hour We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 51 mins Scandinavia Isn't So Perfect: Bankruptcies Double As Denmark Targets Fraudulent Enterprises
  • 3 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 8 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 55 mins Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 15 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 15 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 13 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 2 mins Trump gives oil price lip service for the benefit of his base. Trump sucks up to Saudi/OPEC for the Big Deal, TRUMP/KUSHNER Mideast Palestinian/Israeli peace deal coming in June
  • 4 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 5 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

In the last forty years…

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Shut Down Its Only Natural Gas Field Amid Rocket Fire From Gaza

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Gaza rocket

Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz ordered on Sunday that the country’s only operating natural gas field, the offshore Tamar field, be closed as a precaution after violence between militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel flared up at the end of last week.  

The natural gas from the Tamar field is being pumped by a subsea pipeline from a rig which is within the range of some the hundreds of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel over the past few days.  

The temporary closure of the Tamar field put Israel’s energy supply into an emergency mode, as power plants need to use alternatives to the natural gas they receive from the field to keep operating, according to The Times of Israel. The power plants will be burning diesel, coal, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a ship anchored in Israel’s north.

The emergency energy situation was initially expected to last a week, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday, citing Hebrew-language business daily The Marker.

The latest flare-up between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip saw some of the worst fighting in years, according to The Wall Street Journal. More than 600 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, which in turn responded with strikes on military targets in the Gaza Strip. Lives were lost on both sides, including civilians, at the peak of the fighting on Sunday.

Early on Monday, Palestinian militants said that they had agreed a ceasefire with Israel, after a weekend of heightened hostilities which killed at least four Israelis and 25 Palestinians.

Israel’s energy ministry said on Monday that the Tamar gas field would resume operations after the ceasefire was agreed, and that energy minister Steinitz had instructed Noble Energy, the Texas-based operator of the field, to prepare to restart pumping natural gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oxy Offers 80% Cash For Anadarko

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com