Ottawa Approves Critical Trans Mountain Expansion

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.42 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 25 mins 61.82 -0.32 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 24 mins 59.16 -0.04 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
Urals 17 hours 58.55 +1.40 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.18 +1.34 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.93 -0.80 -1.32%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -1.01 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.60 +0.70 +1.28%
Basra Light 2 days 63.51 +1.57 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.25 +0.92 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Girassol 2 days 62.91 +0.89 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 mins 43.11 +5.18 +13.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.76 +2.18 +4.58%
Premium Synthetic 20 mins 54.56 +2.18 +4.16%
Sweet Crude 20 mins 49.11 +2.18 +4.65%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Light Sour Blend 20 mins 50.61 +2.18 +4.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 54.11 +2.18 +4.20%
Central Alberta 20 mins 48.36 +2.18 +4.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 17 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 58.83 -0.62 -1.04%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.71 -0.14 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +2.00 +4.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.03 +1.97 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 14 mins Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 4 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 8 hours Confirmed: UN Expert Urges Probe Of Saudi Prince Over Khashoggi Killing
  • 5 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 6 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 6 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 21 mins Pioneer CEO Said U.S. Oil Production would be up to 15 mm bbls/day NOW if we had the pipelines. Permian pipelines STARTING Q3
  • 3 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 6 hours The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 6 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 6 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Trudeau approves Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 8 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 7 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy: Mine Fragments Point To Iran In Oil Tanker Attacks

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The playing field for global…

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil prices fell another 4%…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ottawa Approves Critical Trans Mountain Expansion

By Irina Slav - Jun 19, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT energy infra

The federal government of Canada has approved the controversial Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project that it bought from Kinder Morgan last year. The project will triple the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 bpd and this has sparked the outrage of the British Columbian government and a series of moves aimed at stopping the project.

Alberta’s energy industry had reason to rejoice, but it will probably not rush into it. As the Edmonton Journal quoted Premier Jason Kenny as saying, “(This) isn’t a victory to celebrate, it’s just another step in a process that has, frankly, taken too long. We’ll measure success not by today’s decision, but by the beginning of actual construction and, more importantly, by completion of the pipeline.”

Indeed, there are still obstacles to overcome. The latest came in the form of a bill that the Senate earlier this month voted: it upholds a ban on oil tankers in British Columbia’s northern coast. There is concern that this ban would render the expansion of Trans Mountain pretty much pointless, especially as it combines with B.C.’s relentless opposition to the project and increased tanker traffic off its coast.

The province in May lost a case at the B.C. Appeals Court where it sought to stop the expansion by claiming rights to determine the amount of oil that flows across its territory. B.C. is appealing the ruling at the Supreme Court.

"We believe we have the right and authority constitutionally to regulate harmful substances through B.C., however they get here," B. C. attorney general David Eby said at the time.

It was this opposition and the stumbling blocks that B.C. put on the path of the project that made Kinder Morgan drop it after a series of delays last year. The federal government’s purchase of the project caused an outcry in anti-pipeline circles, with some arguing that Ottawa had overpaid for the whole thing.

Now it’s up to the Supreme Court to decide the fate of the project and the new energy regulator that will replace the National Energy Bureau to make sure it complies with all environmental requirements that may well multiply as legislators seek to sever the ties between the NEB and the energy industry that they say compromised the impartiality of the regulatory body.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Air Strike Hits NOC Warehouse In Libya

Next Post

Chinese Oil Majors Refine Less Crude Due To ‘Maintenance Problems’

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com