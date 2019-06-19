Chinese Oil Majors Refine Less Crude Due To ‘Maintenance Problems’

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.42 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 25 mins 61.82 -0.32 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Mars US 24 mins 59.16 -0.04 -0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
Urals 17 hours 58.55 +1.40 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.18 +1.34 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.003 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.93 -0.80 -1.32%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -1.01 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.60 +0.70 +1.28%
Basra Light 2 days 63.51 +1.57 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.25 +0.92 +1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.36 +0.99 +1.59%
Girassol 2 days 62.91 +0.89 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.43 -0.17 -0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 mins 43.11 +5.18 +13.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.76 +2.18 +4.58%
Premium Synthetic 20 mins 54.56 +2.18 +4.16%
Sweet Crude 20 mins 49.11 +2.18 +4.65%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Peace Sour 20 mins 48.11 +2.18 +4.75%
Light Sour Blend 20 mins 50.61 +2.18 +4.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 54.11 +2.18 +4.20%
Central Alberta 20 mins 48.36 +2.18 +4.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.16 +1.34 +2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 17 hours 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 58.83 -0.62 -1.04%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.71 -0.14 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +2.00 +4.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.03 +1.97 +3.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 14 mins Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 4 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 8 hours Confirmed: UN Expert Urges Probe Of Saudi Prince Over Khashoggi Killing
  • 5 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 6 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 6 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 21 mins Pioneer CEO Said U.S. Oil Production would be up to 15 mm bbls/day NOW if we had the pipelines. Permian pipelines STARTING Q3
  • 3 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 6 hours The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 6 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 6 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Trudeau approves Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 8 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 7 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy: Mine Fragments Point To Iran In Oil Tanker Attacks

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil prices fell another 4%…

The Relentless Rise Of U.S. Oil Exports

The Relentless Rise Of U.S. Oil Exports

GE

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Majors Refine Less Crude Due To ‘Maintenance Problems’

By JLC - Jun 19, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Refinery

Chinese state-owned refiners’ operating rates remained low in the first half of June, because of more refinery extended refinery maintenance, JLC data shows. This lull comes on the heels of a record breaking spring, in which Chinese refineries returned to record-high processing rates last month driven by the so-called teapots.

The operating rates averaged 74.90% on June 15, down by 1.86 percentage points from the end of May.

PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical in northeast China’s Liaoning province began a turnaround at its 180,000 bbl/day refinery on June 1, expecting to restart the refinery on July 10, according to a source from the company. In addition, PetroChina Harbin Petrochemical in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province started an overhaul at its 100,000 bbl/day refinery on June 12 and planned to complete maintenance on July 31, a source from the company said.

PetroChina Urumchi Petrochemical and Jinzhou Petrochemical are still carrying out maintenance that began in late April and early May. Lanzhou Petrochemical completed a turnaround at its 260,000 bbl/day refinery on June 15, but it has not brought this refinery back to normal operation yet.

Sinopec Qingdao Refining and Chemical Co continues its maintenance period at its 240,000 bbl/day refinery that started on May 25 and the Zhanjiang Dongxing Refinery in Guangdong is still undergoing an overhaul that was scheduled to last from May 20 to July 18.

Luoyang Petrochemical in Henan province is still in the process of restarting its 160,000 bbl/day refinery, after completing maintenance in the first half of June, a source from the company said.

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ottawa Approves Critical Trans Mountain Expansion

Next Post

U.S. Navy: Mine Fragments Point To Iran In Oil Tanker Attacks

JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com