Canada May Have Overpaid For Trans Mountain Pipeline

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.56 +0.77 +1.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.85 +1.01 +1.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 -0.034 -1.21%
Mars US 15 hours 58.09 -1.09 -1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
Urals 1 day 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Bonny Light 28 days 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.26 +1.05 +1.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 -0.034 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 28 days 61.85 +1.06 +1.74%
Murban 28 days 63.17 +0.78 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 28 days 54.62 +0.04 +0.07%
Basra Light 1 day 62.23 -0.37 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 28 days 62.24 -0.08 -0.13%
Bonny Light 28 days 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 28 days 63.59 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 28 days 62.90 +0.11 +0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.93 +1.22 +2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 +0.89 +2.14%
Western Canadian Select 11 days 42.79 -0.44 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 50.94 -0.44 -0.86%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 53.79 -0.44 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 11 days 51.49 -0.44 -0.85%
Peace Sour 11 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Peace Sour 11 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Light Sour Blend 11 days 51.04 -0.44 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 days 53.29 -0.44 -0.82%
Central Alberta 11 days 48.79 -0.44 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.93 +0.36 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 1 day 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 7 minutes PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 12 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 16 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 11 mins "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 9 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 3 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 11 hours Claims For US Jobless Benefits Bounce Up 53,000 To 253,000
  • 19 hours Polar vortex and nat gas goes down
  • 19 mins Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 8 hours Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 5 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 2 days Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
Modest Rig Count Gain Caps Oil Prices

Modest Rig Count Gain Caps Oil Prices

Oil prices were on course…

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

The Trump Administration is aiming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada May Have Overpaid For Trans Mountain Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2019, 3:00 AM CST Trans Mountain Pipeline

Canada’s government negotiated a price to buy the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline at the higher end of estimates, while further delays in the expansion project would reduce the final price that the federal government can obtain when it re-sells it, Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) said in a report on Thursday.

The Trans Mountain expansion has become one of the most controversial pipeline projects in North America as it pitted two provinces—Alberta and British Columbia—against each other. Alberta’s heavy oil producers need more pipeline capacity as their production grows, but pipeline capacity has stayed the same. British Columbia, however, is against any new oil pipelines. The fierce opposition in British Columbia has forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline, and to sell the project to the Canadian government in August 2018.

Canada bought Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMP), the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), and related assets for US$3.35 billion (C$4.4 billion), while PBO estimates that the TMP and TMEP have a value of between US$2.74 billion (C$3.6 billion) and US$3.5 billion (C$4.6 billion), assuming that the pipeline is built on time and on budget. PBO’s valuation could be understated, if all related assets are included, the watchdog for Canada’s public finances noted.

Yet, PBO underlined that “One significant finding of this study is that delays in pipeline construction, an increase in construction costs and/or changes in the risk profile of the TMEP (reflected by the discount rate) can negatively influence the final sale price that the Government can negotiate for the TMP, TMEP and related assets.”

The PBO calculates that completing the project one year behind schedule would reduce the value of the TMEP by US$528 million (C$693 million), while a 10-percent rise in construction costs would lower its value by US$345 million (C$453 million).

As it stands, the Trans Mountain expansion project faces an uphill battle with environmentalists and appeals at courts to be completed “on time and on budget.”

In August, a Federal Court of Appeal quashed the federal government’s approval of the project, saying that the National Energy Board’s (NEB) review was fraught with flaws that made it unsuitable as a basis for the government’s approval. The following month, Canada’s federal government instructed the NEB to review the project again, this time also taking into account the impact of the expected higher oil tanker traffic off the British Columbia coast. 

“As of January 2019, construction activities on the TMEP continue to be suspended, pending the NEB’s reconsideration of the project in light of the FCA’s ruling. The Government directed the NEB to complete the reconsideration process and its resulting report by February 22, 2019,” PBO said on Thursday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Enterprise' Permian Pipeline To Start Easing Bottlenecks In February

Next Post

Europe Sets Up Payment Vehicle For Iran Trade To Sidestep U.S. Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com