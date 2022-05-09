Oman Sees $930M Budget Surplus As Oil Revenues Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 105.3 -7.06 -6.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

Oil Prices Underpinned By Supply Jitters

Oil Prices Underpinned By Supply Jitters

Crude oil prices are up…

Greece And Bulgaria Plan New LNG Terminal To Cut Russian Gas Reliance

Greece And Bulgaria Plan New LNG Terminal To Cut Russian Gas Reliance

Greece and Bulgaria launched the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oman Sees $930M Budget Surplus As Oil Revenues Soar

By Charles Kennedy - May 09, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

Oman has jumped from a budget deficit last year to a $930 surplus as of the end of the first quarter  of 2022, thanks to a significant increase in oil revenues by more than 70%, Reuters reported

Oman saw gas revenue for Q1 more than double. 

In March, Oman’s oil production reached a two-year high, with the country–a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)--meeting its quota as outlined in the OPEC+ production deal for the first time in 2022. 

Oman’s oil production averaged 1.04 million barrels per day in March–a production level the country hasn’t reached since this same period in 2020, right before the pandemic.

The Sultanate’s total crude oil exports rose by 18% at the end of March 2022, compared to the same month a year ago, with exports to South Korea ramping up by over 99%, according to the Times of Oman. 

At the same time, Oman has seen production at its refineries and across its petroleum industry decline by 25% year-on-year for the month of March, according to official data. 

While the production of standard-grade petrol increased by just over 27% for the period, that was offset by declines in the production of M-95 fuel, diesel and aviation fuel, media cited data from Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information as saying. 

Oman’s production of M-95 fuel fell by 34.3% year-on-year, with sales down 12.3% and export down by 18.6%. 

Diesel production fell by nearly 37%, while sales rose 2% and exports dropped by nearly 56%. For aviation fuel, production saw a 6% drop but a more than 75% surge in sales, though a 17% drop in exports. 

High oil prices have been a windfall for GCC economies, but OPEC has resisted raising production, citing a lack of spare capacity and concern surrounding future demand. 

Last Tuesday, OPEC+ approved a 432,000 bpd output increase for June, but expectations are for final output to come in lower, particularly as Libya’s has some 600,000 bpd offline and Nigeria has had trouble reaching capacity. 

Saudi Arabia saw a 9.6% rise in its economic growth rate in Q1–the fastest rate in ten years. Q1 oil sector growth topped 20%, year-over-year.

UAE’s GDP growth is also on track to soar this year, with the IMF and the UAE Central Bank forecasting over 4%. 

Bahrain is also set to swing into surplus this year, as long as oil prices remain high, according to the National Bank of Kuwait. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Next Post

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com