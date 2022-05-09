Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 105.3 -7.06 -6.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Breaking News:

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Related News

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

By Charles Kennedy - May 09, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT

Oil stocks are tanking amid a broader market selloff, as Wall Street responds to stubbornly high inflation that is expected to lead to more Federal Reserve policy tightening.   

With a New York Fed survey showing longer-term inflation expectations that indicate potential weaker growth and recession, Wall Street is showing less appetite for risk, while oil prices have shed nearly 6% today on concerns of China’s COVID lockdowns. 

Exxon is down nearly 7.4% as of 2:00 p.m. EST, while Chevron has shed 6.47%, BP is down 5.8% and Shell has retraced 4.6%. Brent crude was trading at $105.7, down from $113 last week, and WTI was trading at $102.9, down over 6% from last week’s highs. 

Downward pressure on oil prices Monday comes amid a strong dollar and renewed fears that China’s continuing lockdowns will dampen demand.

Oil has been extremely volatile, with the market unclear whether the threat to demand emanating from China’s lockdowns outweighs the European Union’s efforts to ban Russian oil and a Russian oil production decline. 

For the past several weeks, oil prices have largely been responding immediately to headlines in this respect. An EU announcement that brings the bloc closer to implementing an oil embargo on Russia results in a large percentage increase in oil prices. Likewise, news indicating that China is not moving closer to easing COVID restrictions in its “zero-COVID” policy drags oil down, in combination with inflation data and Fed policy expectations. 

The broader market selloff is also a response to China’s lockdowns. Stocks fell in Europe and Asia across the board Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 447 points by 2:00 p.m. EST, while the S&P 500 had shed 2.53%, already having lost for five consecutive weeks. Oil stocks have buck this trend and outperformed the broader market recently. 

Most traders are expecting a 75 basis-point hike at the Fed’s June meeting, Reuters reported, with key data coming on Wednesday in the form of the monthly consumer price index, which will be a barometer for where we are with inflation. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

EU Set To Roll Out Permits For Renewables Projects At Faster Pace

Next Post

EU Set To Roll Out Permits For Renewables Projects At Faster Pace

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

