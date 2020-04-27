Oklahoma Calls On Trump To Declare COVID-19 An “Act Of God” To Help Oil Industry

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 10.84 -1.94 -15.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.07 -0.92 -4.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 1.864 +0.045 +2.47%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 14.43 -4.26 -22.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 20.90 +0.40 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.530 -0.010 -0.12%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 1.864 +0.045 +2.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 18.50 -0.18 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 18.89 -0.08 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 10.37 -1.95 -15.83%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 23.78 -1.44 -5.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 11.72 -2.34 -16.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 15.02 -2.02 -11.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 8.340 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 1.540 +0.440 +40.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 17.79 +0.44 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 17.34 +0.44 +2.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 12.69 +0.44 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 11.19 +0.44 +4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 15.94 +0.44 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 7.440 +0.440 +6.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.55 +1.47 +14.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 6.730 -4.160 -38.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.47 +0.44 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 hour Corona Virus Truths
  • 31 mins Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 4 hours Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 2 hours OTC Antacid Pepcid in NYC hospital clinical trial to treat coronavirus
  • 1 hour Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 13 mins Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 41 mins Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 6 hours Gasoline prices haven't dropped much
  • 34 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 2 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 2 hours Hydrogen car dreams float away

Breaking News:

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

Russia Steals Chinese Oil Market Share From Saudi Arabia

Russia Steals Chinese Oil Market Share From Saudi Arabia

China imported 31 percent more…

Oil Price Mayhem - Is The Market Broken?

Oil Price Mayhem - Is The Market Broken?

After oil prices fell into…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oklahoma Calls On Trump To Declare COVID-19 An “Act Of God” To Help Oil Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Oil rig

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an ‘Act of God’ to help oil firms in Oklahoma as they look to curtail or stop production until demand recovers.

In a letter sent to President Trump on Saturday, Governor Stitt asked the Administration to declare the pandemic an ‘act of God’, which, as per a U.S. code on oil pollution liability and compensation is “an unanticipated grave natural disaster or other natural phenomenon of an exceptional, inevitable, and irresistible character the effects of which could not have been prevented or avoided by the exercise of due care or foresight.”

Governor Stitt of Oklahoma wrote in his letter to President Trump that by declaring the COVID-19 pandemic an ‘Act of God’ or force majeure, the Administration would protect producers “from actions to cancel leases held by production as a result of production stoppage.”

“This will be a necessary step to encourage and support those operators who choose to stop production until demand returns and storage becomes readily available,” Gov. Stitt said.

“Over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy, posing many environmental threats to Oklahoma and other producing states with no demand and rapidly diminishing storage capacity,” the Governor noted.  

Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the oil regulator in the state, passed last week an emergency order allowing oil producers to keep their leases if they shut production due to the very low oil prices, collapsing demand, and storage shortage.

Oil producers in Oklahoma and across the entire U.S. oil patch are curtailing production amid the glut and regional prices in the single digits because of lack of storage amid crashing demand.

Continental Resources is said to have stopped drilling operations and shut in most of its wells in North Dakota, ConocoPhillips is curtailing some production in Canada and the U.S. until market conditions improve—and these are just a few examples of large companies responding to the gloomy market conditions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Starts Production Cuts Ahead Of OPEC+ Deal

Next Post

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com