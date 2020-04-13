U.S. Shale Production To Drop By Record Amount In April

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.73 +0.32 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.21 +0.47 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 13.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 45 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 14 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 8 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 6 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 1 hour The President and the Plague
  • 10 hours No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 5 mins China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 13 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

A Global Oil Cartel?

A Global Oil Cartel?

COVID-19 has left OPEC and…

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Production To Drop By Record Amount In April

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 13, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT Bonespring

The EIA expects U.S. shale oil production to drop next month to 8.526 million barrels per day in the seven most prolific shale basins in the United States, according to new data published on Monday.

The forecast for May for a 182,673-average barrel per day drop in oil production is expected to be the second largest drop according to EIA data dating back to 2007. The largest drop in oil production, according to the EIA, should be this month, down 193,625 barrels per day from March.

The Drilling Productivity Report shows six weeks of sizeable declines, shedding more than a half a million barrels per day—546,622 barrels—since December 2019.

Nevertheless, oil production across those seven basins are still trending sharply upward overall over the last decade.

And year over year, oil production is still up, despite the sharp declines over the last few weeks.

Oil demand and oil prices have declined sharply in recent months, with global oil demand destruction thought to be somewhere near 30-35 million bpd. Meanwhile, oil prices have been particularly volatile, with WTI trading under $30 for almost a month.

Image: EIA

The EIA expects the Permian basin, responsible for more than half of the reported shale production, will see a dip of 75,700 bpd in May, to 4.5 million barrels per day. The second largest basin, the Eagle Ford, should see a drop of 34,790 barrels per day, to 1.3 million bpd.

All basins are expected to see a production drop for May, according to the EIA.

And it’s not just oil that’s being hit; natural gas production, too, is expected to decline next month.

The EIA sees natural gas production in the seven basins dropping by 869 million cubic feet per day, to 83,158 million cubic feet per day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Baker Hughes Slashes Capex, Books Huge $15 Billion Write-down

Next Post

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com