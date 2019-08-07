Oil Trader Vitol: Oil Demand Growth Could Slow To Just 600,000 Bpd

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 +1.20 +2.35%
Brent Crude 20 mins 56.23 -2.71 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Mars US 1 hour 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 17 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 17 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 2 days 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 35 mins 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 35 mins 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 17 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 19 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 51 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 9 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 8 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 17 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 6 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 7 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 16 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 71 days Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 12 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt

Breaking News:

Turkey Continues Oil, Gas Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Libya’s Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd

Libya’s Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd

Libya’s oil production has fallen…

Here’s Why Canadian Oil Prices Are Finally Rallying

Here’s Why Canadian Oil Prices Are Finally Rallying

Canadian pipeline companies are looking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Trader Vitol: Oil Demand Growth Could Slow To Just 600,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Oil Trader Vitol: Oil Demand Growth Could Slow To Just 600,000 Bpd

The world’s biggest independent commodity trader, Vitol, has been revising down its global oil demand growth estimates and now sees growth at just 600,000 bpd-650,000 bpd this year, Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Wednesday.  

Next year, demand growth is set to pick up to around 800,000 bpd, according to Vitol, which has much lower projections about demand growth than the current forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC, or the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Yet, market participants right now appear to be slightly underestimating risks of supply disruptions, Vitol’s chief executive noted, after the tension in the Middle East and its key oil shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, flared up in recent months.

“The market seems to be putting its weight behind economic slowdown and trade wars and slightly under-pricing risk that supply could be interrupted,” Hardy told Bloomberg TV.

That said, demand growth is slowing, as is economic growth in countries such as China, Hardy says.

According to the most recent demand and supply estimates, a larger oil glut is looming in 2020, with non-OPEC supply growth picking up pace next year and demand growth seen faltering.

Several Wall Street investment banks have already warned that the escalating U.S.-China trade war raises the odds of an economic slowdown and subsequent low oil demand growth. Some banks have already cut their oil demand growth estimates for this year, saying that oil demand could grow at its slowest pace in at least half a decade.

In its latest Oil Market Report, the IEA said that oil supply outstripped demand by 900,000 bpd in the first half of 2019, warning that the oil market rebalancing has slowed down. In the July report, the IEA said that its outlook for oil demand growth in 2019 is little changed from the previous report and still stands at 1.2 million bpd.

But IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol told Reuters in an exclusive interview last month that the agency is cutting its 2019 oil demand growth projection to 1.1 million bpd in view of slowing global economy.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cactus Oil Pipeline To Begin Partial Operation Next Week

Next Post

China Steps Up Coal To Gas Switching

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com