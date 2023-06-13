Oil Soars Nearly 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.33 +2.21 +3.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.20 +2.36 +3.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 74.79 +2.72 +3.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.340 +0.074 +3.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.068 +2.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 67.72 -2.70 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.068 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.21 -2.78 -3.71%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.56 -2.89 -3.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.15 -3.69 -4.93%
Graph down Basra Light 560 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.35 -3.49 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.65 -3.56 -4.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 45.87 -3.05 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 69.27 -3.05 -4.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 67.52 -3.05 -4.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.67 -3.05 -4.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.67 -3.05 -4.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 71.62 -3.05 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.97 -3.05 -4.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Drunk Russian Captain Crashes Oil Tanker

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

WoodMac: $30 Billion In UK Energy Investments At Risk Ahead Of Elections

A report from Wood Mackenzie…

Is The EV Charger War Over?

Is The EV Charger War Over?

The rise of Tesla's dominance…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Soars Nearly 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

By Alex Kimani - Jun 13, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The oil markets continue to be volatile and unpredictable, with WTI and Brent crude making significant gains on Tuesday’s morning session just a day after prices took a big plunge on growing Wall Street bearishness. 

At 10:13 a.m. EST, Brent crude for July delivery was trading at $74.50/barrel, good for a 3.7% gain, while WTI crude for July delivery climbed by a similar margin to trade at $69.67 per barrel.

Citing rising supply and waning demand, Goldman Sachs cut its year-end WTI crude outlook to $81/bbl from $89  and its Brent forecast to $86/bbl from $95. Although both levels are still good for nearly 10% upside to current prices, it sent alarming signals across the markets considering it was the second time the Wall Street bank--one of the biggest oil bulls--cut its oil price forecast.

Overall, oil markets remain decidedly bearish even after the latest rally with Brent's six-month backwardation having fallen to its lowest since March at around $1.30. The experts are saying this indicates faltering market confidence in demand outstripping supply over the year. Backwardation is said to occur in commodity futures markets when traders anticipate the future price to be less expensive than the current spot price. The premium future price for a particular contract is usually associated with the cost of carry that includes storage costs and risk of obsolescence. The current situation, therefore, means that oil traders believe that Brent prices will continue falling.

However, a cross-section of Wall Street is growing increasingly bullish, "For market participants to start building up long positions again, they likely need to see larger inventory declines," UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo has told Reuters, adding he expected this to happen within weeks.

Meanwhile, the markets remain on edge ahead of a crucial Fed decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The Fed's rate hikes have led to a stronger dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive and weighing on oil and commodity prices. Oil markets have become highly volatile in the current week as traders try to make sense of a mix of both bullish and bearish drivers. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Deadly Cyclone In India Halts Fuel Exports And Operations At Offshore Rigs

Next Post

Drunk Russian Captain Crashes Oil Tanker

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com