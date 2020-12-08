Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 45.60 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 48.82 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 46.41 -0.65 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 21 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.16 -0.54 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.24 -0.65 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.74 -0.74 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 46.66 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.34 -0.08 -0.16%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 48.68 -0.20 -0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.47 -0.19 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 32.87 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.56 -0.40 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.76 -0.50 -1.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 46.16 -0.50 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.06 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.01 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.96 -0.50 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.36 -0.40 -1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 48.45 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 39.55 -0.16 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.00 -0.50 -1.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 17 mins Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 mins Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 1 hour CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build

Oil Prices Sink As OPEC+ Hype Wears Off

Oil Prices Sink As OPEC+ Hype Wears Off

Oil prices sank over 1%…

Oil Rallies On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil Rallies On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil prices rallied on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 08, 2020, 3:38 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 1.141 million barrels for the week ending December 4.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.514 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a build in oil inventories of 4.146-million barrels, after analysts had predicted draw instead, of 2.358 million barrels.

Brent crude was slightly up on Tuesday afternoon before the data release, but WTI was trading down. Oil prices remain under pressure from extended lockdowns in many places in the United States, while crude inventories in the United States are still high for this time of year.

In the runup to Tuesday's data release, at 1:27 p.m. EDT, WTI had fallen by $0.09 (-0.20%) to $45.67 up roughly $1 per barrel on the week. The Brent crude benchmark had risen—just slightly—on the day by $0.07 at that time (+0.20%) to $48.89—up about $1.50 per barrel on the week.

U.S. oil production was up 100,000 bpd for the week ending November 27, at 11.1 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—2.0 million bpd lower than the all-time high of 13.1 million bpd reached in March.

The API reported a large build in gasoline inventories of 6.442 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending December 4—compared to the previous week's 3.402-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a 2.933-million-barrel build for the week.

Distillate inventories were up by 2.316 million barrels for the week, compared to last week's 334,000-barrel increase, while Cushing inventories fell by 1.845 million barrels.

At 4:34 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $45.64, while Brent crude was trading at $48.89.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Oil Pipeline Operators Plan Higher Dividends

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com