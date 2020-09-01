Oil Rallies After API Reports Large Draw In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.11 +0.35 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 45.96 +0.38 +0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 44.06 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 44.20 -0.80 -1.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.85 +0.27 +0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.005 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 45.04 -0.76 -1.66%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 38.81 -7.96 -17.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 43.33 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 47.05 -0.97 -2.02%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 44.49 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 45.06 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 -0.44 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 32.11 -1.21 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 41.61 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 43.01 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.56 -1.41 -3.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 39.36 -0.36 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.86 -0.61 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.80 +0.14 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 36.71 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.66 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.66 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.35 -0.36 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 3 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 1 hour While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 days America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 hour Michelle Obama? Thank you?
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Tesla Plans To Sell $5 Billion In Shares As Stock Rallies

Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall In Oil Heartland

Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall In Oil Heartland

Laura made landfall as a…

Intense Competition Forces Western Refiners To Reinvent Themselves

Intense Competition Forces Western Refiners To Reinvent Themselves

Faced with this existential crisis,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rallies After API Reports Large Draw In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 01, 2020, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 6.360 million barrels for the week ending August 28.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.887-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.524 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a smaller draw of 3.694 million barrels.

While OPEC has had significant success with its oil production cut pact, global oil demand is still significantly down, and market analysts are not expecting a quick return. U.S. inventory moves remain a closely watched metric to determine the current state of the market.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, and at 2:39 pm EDT, WTI had risen by $0.14 (+0.33%) to $42.75—about $0.65 under last week’s levels. The Brent crude benchmark had risen by $0.30 (+0.66%) to $45.58, $0.40 under last week’s levels.  

Oil production in the United States rose slightly this week, still down significantly from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13. U.S. oil production currently sits at 10.8 million bpd as of August 21, according to the Energy Information Administration—2.3 million bpd under March highs.

The API reported a large draw in gasoline inventories too, of 5.761 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending August 28—compared to last week’s 6.392-million-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a much smaller 3.036-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 1.424 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 2.259-million-barrel build, while Cushing inventory fell by 237,000 barrels.

At 4:32 pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $42.75 while Brent crude was trading at $45.58.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq’s Crude Oil Exports Drop In August

Next Post

Tesla Plans To Sell $5 Billion In Shares As Stock Rallies

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com