Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.42 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 45.86 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 -0.012 -0.48%
Graph up Mars US 31 mins 44.55 +0.53 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.80 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.50 +0.50 +1.25%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 -0.012 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.19 -0.40 -0.90%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.30 +0.13 +0.30%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.88 +0.86 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 +1.16 +2.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.22 +1.21 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 30.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.87 +0.28 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.62 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.02 +0.28 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.12 +0.28 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.92 +0.28 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.12 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.17 +0.28 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 33.50 +0.50 +1.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.04 -0.52 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 37.30 +0.73 +2.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.36 +0.28 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 12 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 9 hours Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 14 hours Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 18 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 6 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 17 mins End of an Era?
  • 8 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 1 day I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

A new oil frontier is…

Overthrowing One Of The World's Longest Serving Dictators

Overthrowing One Of The World's Longest Serving Dictators

One of the world's longest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 25, 2020, 3:40 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.524 million barrels for the week ending August 21.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 3.694-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.264 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.670 million barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, and at 2:51 pm EDT, WTI had risen by $0.77 (+1.81%) to $43.39—about $1 over last week’s levels. The Brent crude benchmark had risen by $0.82 (+1.82%) to $45.95, just under a $1 rise.  

Oil prices have failed to gain any real traction over the past month, even with OPEC’s historic production cut and production declines in the United States, on the back of grim forecasts of subdued future oil demand in the coming months.

Oil production declines in the United States held steady this week, still down from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13. U.S. oil production currently sits at 10.7 million bpd as of August 14, according to the Energy Information Administration—a 2.4 million bpd loss that lends aid to OPEC’s efforts to curb production to regain market balance.    

The API reported a large draw in gasoline inventories too, of 6.392 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending August 21—compared to last week’s 41-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a much smaller 1.533-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were up by 2.259 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 964,000-barrel draw, while Cushing inventory fell by 646,000 barrels.

At 4:36 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $43.37 while Brent was trading at $45.93.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IHS: Oil Demand Growth Will Taper Off

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com