Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.34 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 42.61 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.635 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.07 -0.36 -0.87%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.49 +0.45 +1.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.635 -0.002 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 43.72 +1.19 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 43.41 +0.99 +2.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 43.39 +0.86 +2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.12 -0.54 -1.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 42.92 +0.62 +1.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.93 +0.99 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.75 +1.09 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 29.39 -0.34 -1.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 37.23 +0.90 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 39.73 +0.90 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 41.13 +0.90 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 36.23 +0.90 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.52 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 34.32 -0.09 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.27 -0.09 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.10 +0.71 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 22 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 4 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 5 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 5 mins Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 22 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 1 day 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day France looking like a war zone
  • 4 hours No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does
  • 1 day U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 days The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Three Companies That Are Bigger Than The Entire Oil & Gas Industry

Three Companies That Are Bigger Than The Entire Oil & Gas Industry

The U.S. oil and gas…

The Newest Battlefield In The European Gas War

The Newest Battlefield In The European Gas War

The closing of a long-term…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 23, 2020, 4:03 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday another build in crude oil inventories, this time of 1.749 million barrels for the week ending June 19.

Analysts had predicted a smaller inventory build of 299,000 barrels.

In the previous week, the API shocked the market with an increase in crude oil inventories of 3.857 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a smaller build.

WTI was trading down on Tuesday afternoon prior to the API’s data release after some confusion about whether the trade deal between the United States and China was dead or whether it was still on.

Oil production in the United States has now fallen from 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 10.5 million bpd for June 12, according to the Energy Information Administration—a drop of 2.6 million bpd.

It is the lowest production level in years, and yet inventories keep rising as demand remains at low levels given the pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

At 3:43 pm EDT on Tuesday the WTI benchmark was trading down on the day by $0.48 (-1.18%) at $40.25. The price of a Brent barrel was trading down on Tuesday as well, by $0.57 (-1.32%), at $42.51—both benchmarks are trading up on the week.

Related: Why The $17.5 Billion Write-Down Is Just The Beginning For BP

The API also reported a draw of 3.856 million barrels of gasoline for week ending June 19—compared to last week’s 4.267-barrel build. This week’s large draw compares to analyst expectations for a 1.304-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 2.605-million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 919,000-barrel build, while Cushing inventories saw a draw of 325,000 barrels.

At 4:36 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $40.20 while Brent was trading at $42.43.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Earthquake Takes Mexico's Largest Refinery Offline

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May

OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com