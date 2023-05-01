Oil Prices Start The Week Lower As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.07 -1.71 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.72 -1.61 -2.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.54 -1.90 -2.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 -0.025 -1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 -0.044 -1.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.18 +2.02 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 -0.044 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 517 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.29 +2.17 +3.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 55.53 +2.02 +3.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 78.93 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 77.18 +2.02 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.33 +2.02 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 71.03 +2.02 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.03 +2.02 +2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.33 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.28 +2.02 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 70.63 +2.02 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.82 -2.86 -3.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Energy Armageddon
  • 12 days Net zero nonsense

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Start The Week Lower As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Guyana's oil boom, driven by…

The EU Just Made Emissions Even More Expensive

The EU Just Made Emissions Even More Expensive

The European Union has just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Start The Week Lower As Bearish Sentiment Builds

By Irina Slav - May 01, 2023, 2:57 AM CDT

Crude oil prices fell earlier today, starting the week with a decline on expectations of another rate hike by the Fed that combined with weaker-than-expected economic data from China to erase previous gains.

In morning trade in Asia Brent crude had fallen below $80, with West Texas Intermediate was down to a little over $76 per barrel. Both declines, however, were moderate, continuing a losing streak that began last week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate hike later this week as it continues to try and tame inflation that left consumer spending in the U.S. flat in March, with spending on goods down, although spending on services rose.

In news from China, the country’s purchasing managers’ index for March fell to 49.2 from 51.9 in March, sparking worry about the Asian powerhouse’s recovery. A reading of 50 separates growth from contraction.

"Investors remain cautious amid mixed economic signals. Brent crude has been tracking broader markets in recent sessions, with a slew of economic data creating more uncertainty about the outlook," ANZ analysts said in a note quoted by Reuters.

“Oil markets have completely faded the boost from the surprise OPEC+ cut earlier this month, and we think this primarily reflects deep pessimism about the macro outlook, with little evidence of incremental weakness in demand so far,” Barclays said last week.

The bank’s analysts, however, cautioned against underestimating OPEC+’s resolve to keep a tight grip on oil supply, suggesting that despite the recent slide, prices could yet live up to earlier forecasts that saw Brent breaching $100 again before this year’s end.

For now, however, pessimism about economic growth appears to have gained the upper hand among oil traders, keeping a lid on prices and reversing the gains oil made at the end of last week on another strong round of Big Oil quarterly results.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ADNOC Natural Gas IPO Marks Big Quarter For The UAE

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com