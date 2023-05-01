Total’s CEO Blames Stock Discount On European Listing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.30 -1.48 -1.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.89 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.24 -1.20 -1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.315 -0.095 -3.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.18 +2.02 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.531 +0.001 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 517 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.29 +2.17 +3.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.53 +2.02 +3.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.93 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.18 +2.02 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.33 +2.02 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.03 +2.02 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.03 +2.02 +2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.33 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.28 +2.02 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.63 +2.02 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.31 +2.48 +3.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Energy Armageddon
  • 12 days Net zero nonsense

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Disappointing Manufacturing Data

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Oil Discoveries Made Guyana The World’s Fastest-Growing Economy

Guyana's oil boom, driven by…

Solar Stocks Routed After Enphase Issues Weak Guidance

Solar Stocks Routed After Enphase Issues Weak Guidance

Enphase’s weak guidance led to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Total’s CEO Blames Stock Discount On European Listing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 01, 2023, 7:16 AM CDT

The primary listing on a stock market in Europe is the main reason for the discount at which TotalEnergies’ stock trades relative to the market value fundamentals of its U.S. competitors, TotalEnergies’ chief executive Patrick Pouyanné has said at meetings with investors in recent months.

However, TotalEnergies does not consider moving its primary listing to the United States, Pouyanné has said during recent meetings with investors, the Financial Times reports, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

“Culturally it was too difficult” to move TotalEnergies to the U.S., one of the largest shareholders in the French energy firm told FT.

CEO Pouyanné has said that “if Total was US-listed it would be much better but, of course, it is impossible for Total to move its listing so it’s not on the cards,” another shareholder told FT.

According to analysts, the U.S. supermajors, ExxonMobil and Chevron, are valued on the market at around six times their cash flows, while TotalEnergies is valued at around 4x the cash flow, with UK-based BP and Shell valued even lower, at around 3 times their cash flows. 

Two years ago, Shell’s executive leadership discussed relocating to the U.S. in order to boost the company’s valuation, FT reported earlier this year.

According to the FT’s sources, the supermajor’s new chief executive, Wael Sawan, was part of a team of top executives that two years ago considered moving Shell’s headquarters to the U.S. and listing the company there, too.

The relocation idea was ultimately dropped, but the FT notes that Shell’s chief executive remains worried about the difference in valuation between Shell and its U.S. peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, there has been a stark difference in the valuations of European and U.S. Big Oil majors. According to analysts, there are two primary reasons for this: the first is the greater clout that ESG investing has in Europe, and the other is that neither ESG-focused nor traditional investors seem to be particularly convinced of European Big Oil’s transition plans. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Start The Week Lower As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Next Post

Fuel Smuggling Out Of Iran Is Thriving

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com