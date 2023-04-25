More Banking Trouble Pushes Oil Prices Down Another 2%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.10 -1.66 -2.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.73 -2.00 -2.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.40 -2.23 -2.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.255 -0.018 -0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.597 -0.035 -1.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 77.21 +0.89 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.597 -0.035 -1.33%

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.15 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.39 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.96 +2.29 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 512 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.18 +0.71 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.94 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.73 +1.21 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.51 +0.89 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.91 +0.89 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.16 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.31 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.26 +0.89 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 72.61 +0.89 +1.24%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.99 +1.49 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.40 +0.76 +0.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.30 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.78 +0.58 +0.71%

More Banking Trouble Pushes Oil Prices Down Another 2%

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Several Eastern European countries have…

A Price Cap Loophole Is Undermining Sanctions On Russian Oil

A Price Cap Loophole Is Undermining Sanctions On Russian Oil

A new report from CREA…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Banking Trouble Pushes Oil Prices Down Another 2%

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 25, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT

West Texas Intermediate futures for June delivery closed out at $77.07 per barrel on NYMEX—the lowest front-month finish in nearly a month.

WTI sank $1.69 per barrel, or just over 2%, on Tuesday afternoon as recession fears reinforced doubts about what that means for crude oil demand.

The Brent front-month contract was also down by more than 2% (-$1.96 per barrel), ending the trading day at $80.77 per barrel.

Prices had been trading up earlier in the week after a poor showing last week, but sank as yet another bank—First Republic—created a mini panic in the market when it said on Tuesday that its deposits fell 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The first quarter saw two other banks collapse, sparking fear in the market that the occurrence could easily spread into a contagion.

More troubling was the fact that the dropoff in First Republic’s deposits was far worse than what Wall Street was anticipating for Q1. Wall Street analysts had estimated First Republic’s deposits nearer $145 billion.

First Republic said that its deposit activity began to stabilize during the last week of March and has remained stable since that time, down 1.7% since March 31.

Also weighing down on prices is the fear that the Fed could continue to raise interest rates.

Putting a floor underneath crude oil prices, however, is the expected boost in demand from Asia’s May Day Holiday based on booked flights. 

Gasoline prices in the United States were also trading down on Tuesday, at $3.656 per gallon, according to AAA data, down from $3.667 per gallon on Monday—or down $0.02 per gallon from a week ago. Gasoline prices are still up month over month.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

