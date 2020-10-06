Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.89 +0.67 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.95 +0.66 +1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.516 -0.099 -3.79%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 39.52 +2.17 +5.81%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.08 +0.99 +2.60%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.02 +0.08 +0.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.516 -0.099 -3.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.35 +0.69 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.74 +0.56 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.76 +1.47 +3.94%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.35 +2.22 +5.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.97 +1.88 +4.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.53 +1.99 +5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.08 +0.99 +2.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 days 27.89 +2.67 +10.59%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.62 +2.17 +7.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.22 +2.17 +6.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.62 +2.17 +5.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 35.22 +2.17 +6.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 35.72 +2.17 +6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 35.87 +2.17 +6.44%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 34.62 +2.17 +6.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.02 +2.02 +5.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 37.64 -1.58 -4.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.62 +1.45 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 +2.25 +8.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 41.54 -1.92 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 11 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 15 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 7 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 3 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 day Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption
  • 47 mins Fox News Fear of Losing Ratings Now Follows CNN's lead and Cowtows to the Left
  • 1 day NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 20 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 21 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Weaker supply and demand fundamentals…

Is Venezuela’s Oil Production Poised For A Comeback?

Is Venezuela’s Oil Production Poised For A Comeback?

Venezuela’s PDVSA has been knee-capped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 06, 2020, 3:45 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 951,000 barrels for the week ending October 2.

Analysts had predicted an inventory build of 400,000 barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 831,000 barrels, after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.325-million barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday morning before the API’s data release as the turbulent market was assuaged by President Donald Trump’s release from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for the coronavirus,

In the hours leading up to Tuesday’s data release, at 10:48 am EDT, WTI had risen by $1.45 (+3.70%) to $40.67, up $2 per barrel on the week. The Brent crude benchmark had risen by $1.40 at that time (+3.99%) to $42.69.

Oil production in the United States remained unchanged in the last week, still down from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13. U.S. oil production currently sits at 10.7 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—2.4 million bpd under those March highs.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 867,000 barrels of gasoline for the week ending October 2—compared to the previous week’s 1.623-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a 900,000-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 1.033 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 3.424-million-barrel draw, while Cushing inventories rose by 749,000 barrels.

At 4:33 pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $40.16 while Brent crude was trading at $42.18.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices And The Pandemic Will Force Gulf Banks To Merge

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

The One Big Problem With Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com