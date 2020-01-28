OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.75 +0.27 +0.50%
Brent Crude 1 hour 58.81 +0.23 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.914 +0.006 +0.31%
Mars US 2 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 18 hours 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Marine 18 hours 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 18 hours 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Girassol 18 hours 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 30.64 -1.05 -3.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 51.54 -1.05 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.54 -1.05 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 45.74 -1.05 -2.24%
Peace Sour 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 45.14 -1.05 -2.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 49.64 -1.05 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 18 hours 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Which Is Safer For The Environment? Lithium-Ion Or Lead-Acid Batteries?

As the electric vehicle race…

Why Did Haftar Turn Libya’s Oil Off?

Why Did Haftar Turn Libya’s Oil Off?

General Haftar is in the…

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 28, 2020, 3:47 PM CST Cushing

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday a surprise large crude oil inventory draw of 4.27 million barrels for the week ending January 24, compared to analyst expectations of a 482,000-barrel build in inventory.

Last week saw a build in crude oil inventories of 1.57 million barrels, according to API data. The EIA’s estimates, however, were of a draw of 400,000 barrels for that week.

Oil prices were up earlier in the day prior to the afternoon data release, ending a five day price slide as fears of oil demand destruction at the hands of the deadly Coronavirus gripped the oil markets. Even with Libya’s near-complete production shutdown of nearly 1 million barrels per day, oil prices were still down week over week.

At 3:43 pm EST on Tuesday the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.46 (+0.87%) at $53.60—roughly down $5 per barrel under last week’s levels. The price of a Brent barrel was also trading up slightly on Tuesday, by $0.33 (+0.56%), at $58.91—off more than $6 per barrel compared to last week’s prices.

The API this week also reported a build of 3.27 million barrels of gasoline for week ending January 24, after last week’s large 4.5-million-barrel build. This week’s large gasoline build compares to analyst expectations of a 1.32-million barrel-build for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 141,000 barrels for the week, compared to last week’s large 3.5-million-barrel build, while Cushing inventories rose by 1.02 million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending January 17 held fast at 13.0 million bpd, a record high for the United States.

At 4:43 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $53.57, while Brent was trading at $58.88.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Exxon Signs Deals With Egypt For Oil, Gas Exploration in East Mediterranean

