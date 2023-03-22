Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com.

Storm Leaves 133,000 Without Power In California

By Josh Owens - Mar 22, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Over 130,000 people, and possibly tens of thousands more, have been left without power as storms ravage California, sparking major evacuation orders amid high winds, heavy rain and flooding.

An atmospheric river storm is now threatening southern and central parts of the state with more flooding.

Citing emergency services officials, Reuters reports that more than 14,000 people were ordered to seek higher ground, while nearly 50,000 were given evacuation warnings. 

More than 133,000 customers in California were without power as of Wednesday mid-day, according Poweroutage.us, while the Washington Post reports that as many as 250,000 people have been left without power. 

The storm has killed at least two people, CBS reported, citing state authorities. 

On Tuesday, the storm hit the San Francisco Bay Area hard, with powerful winds and torrential downpours of rain, including a hail storm and a tornado warning on the southern coast. 

In the central and southern parts of the state, authorities are warning that heavy runoff and mountain snowfall will be measured in feet, instead of inches. 

"Our rivers, streams and creeks are flowing at near capacity. Any more rain that we get today is only going to cause more flooding or worsen the flooding that is ongoing," Bill South, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Hanford, California, told Reuters.

Downed trees and power lines continue to wreak havoc on the state, with the derailing of an Amtrak train after it hit a downed tree on the tracks just one of a number of storm-related incidents. 

This is California’s 12th atmospheric river storm since late December, and severe storms have been continuously ravaging the state since late February, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency in 43 counties

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

