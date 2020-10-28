Oil Prices Plunge 5% As Demand Fears Intensify  

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.35 -2.22 -5.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 39.09 -2.11 -5.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 24 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 2 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 16 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 37 mins Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 1 hour P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 1 day Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 3 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 5 mins Republicans Have Become the Party of Hate
  • 1 hour Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 1 day WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 16 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 19 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 8% In January-August

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

The U.S. oil rig count…

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

In the last two years…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Plunge 5% As Demand Fears Intensify  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT

Oil prices plummeted early on Wednesday, with Brent falling below $40 a barrel, dragged down by estimates of a surge in U.S. inventories and the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

As of 9:44 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, before the EIA inventory report, WTI Crude was down by 5.66 percent at $37.33, and Brent Crude prices were dropping by 4.85 percent at $39.19, after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a bigger build than expected in crude oil inventories of 4.577 million barrels for the week ending October 23.

The API also reported a surprise build in gasoline inventories of 2.252 million barrels for the week ending October 23—compared to the previous week’s 1.622-million-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 2.0-million-barrel draw for the week.

If confirmed by the EIA later on Wednesday, another gasoline build could point to further weakening in U.S. gasoline demand. For the previous week, the EIA reported the largest gasoline draw since June, even as refineries cut utilization rates and gasoline production for the week to October 16.

The bearish signals drove down oil prices lower late on Tuesday and into Wednesday, even though oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico continued to shut in production ahead of Hurricane Zeta. As of late on Tuesday, as much as 49.45 percent of the oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was shut-in, according to data from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The market continues to focus on the bearish signs—rising U.S. inventories, increased oil supply from Libya, and a full-blown second COVID-19 wave in major developed economies threatening the economic and oil demand recovery.

“Following earlier gains on hurricane Zeta worries, the pendulum swing back against oil late yesterday after the API said inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, the dollar rose on European virus and BP saying the pace of the recovery in oil demand remains uncertain,” John Hardy, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, said early on Wednesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rally Stalls On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

Tesla Launches UK Energy Plan With Low Power Rates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com