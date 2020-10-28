OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.34 -2.23 -5.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.06 -2.14 -5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
Tesla Launches UK Energy Plan With Low Power Rates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Tesla is offering its Tesla Energy Plan in the UK designed for homes with solar and Powerwall that will turn them into virtual power plants to produce clean energy.

The Tesla Energy Plan is an energy tariff for homes with solar and Powerwall installed, which could provide to customers savings of up to 75 percent compared to the electricity tariffs of the biggest UK power providers, based on electricity consumption of 8,000 kWh/year, Tesla says on its UK website. 

Customers are eligible for Tesla’s tariff if they own a Tesla vehicle and an electric vehicle (EV) charger installed at home or are able to have one installed, solar panels and powerwall installed or a home suitable for this, and residential electricity supply.

Tesla Energy Plan, powered by Tesla’s retail partner Octopus Energy, will allow customers in the UK to become part of the UK Tesla Virtual Power Plant and join a network of homes that generate, store, and return solar energy to the grid during peak times, Tesla said.

Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk has recently said that he expects Tesla Energy to become as large as Tesla’s automotive business in the long term.

“I mean the energy business collectively is bigger than the automotive business. So you say like, how big is the energy sector? Bigger than automotive,” Musk said on the earnings call for the Q2 results in July.

“In order to achieve a sustainable energy future, we have to have sustainable energy generation, which I think is going to be primarily solar and by wind and those are intermittent. So you need to have a lot of batteries to store the energy because the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine,” he added.

The three key elements of a sustainable energy future are wind and solar for sustainable energy generation, battery storage, and electric transport, Musk said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

